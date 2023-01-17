Remote Customer Service Jobs: 2023 Guide

Written by Coursera • Updated on

Learn how to get a remote customer service job, the required skills, experience, and qualifications, as well as how to search for one.

[Featured image] A remote customer service agent is checking their tablet while at home.

Companies are realizing that answering phone calls, responding to emails, and chatting online are tasks you can do from anywhere in the world with the right software and resources. It allows businesses to employ more agents than a physical office would allow and means customer service can be available around the clock as employees work from different time zones. 

Credentials for landing a remote customer service job

Customer service positions vary in requirements, but generally, they are entry-level positions requiring few qualifications and minimal experience. Below is a rundown of the credentials you need to gain a remote customer service position. 

Skills

When working remotely in customer service, the skills required are the same as if you were working in an office environment, with the addition of working autonomously and managing your own time. Essential skills include:

  • Communication

  • Problem-solving

  • Patience

  • Product or service knowledge

  • Patience

  • Time management

  • Active listening 

Experience

Depending on the role level you’re applying for, you may need to demonstrate your experience. For an entry-level role, such as a customer service representative, you can show experience in a similar role, a previous remote role, or your ability to use specific databases or customer relationship management (CRM) tools. Training on the company’s specific platforms and processes is usually provided.

Equipment

As a remote customer service agent, you’ll need access to a phone system, computer, high-speed internet, and video conferencing platforms such as Zoom. Employers usually provide equipment essential to the role, but this isn’t always the case. Some companies may provide an allowance for using your equipment. 

Qualifications

Customer service roles vary according to level and range from entry level to senior level. Different qualifications are needed for each level:

Entry level

  • Computer literacy

  • Organizational skills

  • Excellent communication skills

Mid-level

  • Previous customer service experience

  • Advanced product knowledge

  • Undergraduate degree (associate or bachelor’s degree)

Senior level

  • Management experience

  • Bachelor’s degree

  • Experience working in a customer service position

How to find remote customer service jobs

A quick Google search brings up several sites offering remote customer service jobs, from niche sites to standard job search websites. But job boards aren’t the only way to find a position. Read along for tips for finding remote customer service jobs.

Search remote working websites.

Several remote working websites list vacancies all over the world. Websites like We Work Remotely list remote jobs, including positions by big companies like Google and Amazon. You may also like to check out Flexjobs, Remote OK, or Virtual Vocations. 

Search general job search websites. 

It’s important to consider the standard job search websites, such as Indeed and LinkedIn. These are great starting points that list thousands of remote customer service roles. Remote work has become so common that you can now select remote or on-site work from a drop-down menu in your search.

 

Ask your current employer.

Are you already working in a customer service position? If so, talk to your manager about making your position remote. Be ready with positive reasons for making the switch, and demonstrate how it can benefit the company. Show that you’ve thought it through and have the necessary equipment to do your job. You can also suggest ways of staying in touch with your team and the systems you need to perform your customer service role remotely. Consider asking your employer to test a hybrid work schedule first. 

Network.

Networking is a great way to connect with the right company, whether for a remote position or an in-person one. Go to networking events, make inroads with people in companies you’d like to work for and make valuable connections on LinkedIn.

Read more: How to Use LinkedIn: A Guide to Online Networking

Highlight relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

Working remotely requires a certain skill set on top of the skills needed for customer service roles. These skills and any previous remote work experience should be prominent on your resume and LinkedIn profile. It’s important to demonstrate skills such as good time management, self-motivation, problem-solving, and autonomous working, as these are essential if you work remotely without a team present.

Benefits of working remotely

Working remotely comes with a number of benefits. Here are four pros of being location-independent.

1. Widens your search area.

Working remotely means you no longer have a limited radius for your job search. This widens your search area from local to global and opens up vast possibilities. Companies don’t have to be within commuting distance if you don’t need to visit a physical office, which means you have access to jobs at companies that you never would have if you kept your search local.

2. Allows you to work from home.

For many, the biggest attraction of remote work is that you can work from home. People travel the world working from stunning locations, but for the most part, work-from-home customer service jobs allow people to have the flexibility to work from their own homes, giving them more freedom and a sense of comfort.

3. No commute

Not having to commute opens up your job search area, but it saves time and money. A recent survey by Upwork shows that remote workers save an average of 51 minutes per day by not commuting and saving 18.38 cents per mile by not driving to work [3].

4. Flexibility

For some, remote work can improve employees’ work-life balance. A recent study by Owl Lab showed that 84 percent of remote workers are happier working from home [4]. Being able to pick children up from school, tailoring work hours based on individual needs, and saving time by ditching the commute are some potential benefits. Even though some remote customer service roles will dictate a specified schedule to be on the phone or online, much more flexibility is possible with a remote role. The same Owl Lab study discovered that 40 percent of people surveyed would take a 10 percent pay cut to be allowed to continue working remotely indefinitely. 

Get started

If you’re interested in remote customer service jobs, consider learning about customer service basics through a Customer Service Fundamentals course by Knowledge Accelerators.

Placeholder

course

Customer Service Fundamentals

There are a growing number of exciting, well-paying jobs in today’s tech industry that do not require a traditional college degree, an one of the hottest ...

4.8

(1,273 ratings)

19,192 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 1 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Process Management, Communication, Problem Solving, IT Customer Support

Article sources

1

OECD and Indeed. “Will it stay or will it go? Analysing developments in telework during COVID-19 using online job postings data, https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/economics/will-it-stay-or-will-it-go-analysing-developments-in-telework-during-covid-19-using-online-job-postings-data_aed3816e-en.” Accessed January 16, 2022.

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Big savings for your big goals! Save $200 on Coursera Plus.

  • For a limited time, save like never before on a new Coursera Plus annual subscription (original price: $399 | after discount: $199 for one year).
  • Get unlimited access to 7,000+ courses from world-class universities and companies—for less than $20/month!
  • Gain the skills you need to succeed, anytime you need them—whether you’re starting your first job, switching to a new career, or advancing in your current role.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder