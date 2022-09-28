What Is Sales Management: Definition, Scope, Objectives, Careers

Find out what sales management is and what you'll do as a sales manager. Learn about sales management responsibilities and the use of sales management software.
Sales management is the management of activities and processes relating to the effective planning, coordination, implementation, control, and evaluation of an organization's sales performance. Sales management is a core business process in most organizations. A role in sales management is typically a sales manager whose job plays a vital role in a company’s revenue generation and profits.
Effective sales management requires a thorough understanding of the sales process and how different techniques can be used to drive sales. By carefully analyzing key performance indicators (KPIs), optimizing your selling approach, and enhancing your team with the right competencies and tools to succeed, you can turn your sales department into a profit-generating department.
Sales management is the process of leading, motivating, and influencing people to achieve sales objectives. The sales manager manages the entire sales cycle, including forecasting and budgeting sales revenue, recruitment, selection of sales personnel, and ensuring proper training and performance evaluations are conducted.
While some selling forms are about maximizing sales volume (numbers), others are about driving revenue through high-value accounts. Some sales jobs have a short sales cycle completed over the phone, while others have sales processes that take months or even years. Each type of sale involves different skills and activities, so it's important to find your niche.
B2C sales management: Business-to-consumer (B2C) sales involve selling goods and services directly to consumers. B2C sales often drive leads from aggressive marketing strategies.
B2B sales management:Business-to-business (B2B) sales involve selling goods and services directly to other businesses. B2B sales tend to involve higher value products with longer sales cycles.
Enterprise sales management: Enterprise sales involve selling complex goods or services directly to large companies. Companies that sell enterprise solutions may have multiple teams for different aspects of the sale, such as sales engineers and inside and outside sales teams.
SaaS sales management: Software as a service (SaaS) companies sell software or applications over the web, usually by subscription. SaaS products are often sold by an inside team who contacts potential customers by phone or email and close the deal remotely.
Different situations and types of sales benefit from different sales manager styles. Academic research frequently discusses the possibility that personality may make a person more inclined to a specific sales management or leadership style. Take a look at four sales manager styles.
Directive. The directive style is a management style that focuses on giving orders, assigning tasks, and strictly monitoring the sales team's progress. It can prove effective when you set clear expectations. It can also create a rigid environment, so you must encourage creativity and critical thinking. The military uses directive management.
Participative. The participative style of management is the opposite of the directive style. As a participative sales manager, you’re collaborative, focusing on achieving consensus and involving the entire team in decision-making. This encourages engagement and improves morale, but you must ensure that decision-making remains fast and that you clarify roles and responsibilities.
Coaching. Coaching managers support their sales team members through every step, from prospecting to closing deals. You’ll work hard to understand each rep's strengths and weaknesses so that you can provide individual support and guidance to each salesperson.
Supportive. A supportive manager is always there for their team members, offering advice and encouragement. As a supportive manager, you’re approachable, relatable, and friendly. If you adopt this style, you’ll need to ensure everyone is accountable for their performance and expectations are clearly defined.
As a sales manager, you’re responsible for the sales team's success. You’ll perform different tasks, including:
Recruiting: You’re in charge of hiring and onboarding new salespeople as your team grows.
Training: You’re responsible for ensuring your salespeople deliver the best possible customer experience and meet their sales targets. This means identifying training gaps, modeling good sales behaviors, training, coaching, and mentoring.
Shadowing: To get to know your salespeople and their interactions with customers, you need to be out in the field with them, on calls, and know how their behaviors map onto their results on key performance indicators (KPIs).
Meetings and aligning teams with objectives: As a sales manager, you’ll facilitate communication between your sales team, support teams, and executive leadership. You’ll also set objectives and key results (KPIs), for the sales team and ensure goals are communicated clearly and hit regularly.
Forecasting and reporting: You need to report on sales performance while keeping an eye on long-term growth projections—both can inform strategic decisions about the future direction of your team and your company.
KPI management: You need to get your entire team aligned around key metrics so they know what day-to-day expectations are—and what it takes to succeed over time. You’ll break goals down into key performance indicators and KPIs into model behaviors that lead to success.
A sales manager’s responsibility is to set long-term goals and objectives for their team. By understanding how sales objectives fit into the organization, you’ll better understand the big picture and can communicate better with senior management. Some of the main objectives of sales management include:
Revenue generation
Increased sales volume
Sustained profits
Sales department growth
Market leadership
Prospect conversions
Motivating the sales force
You’ll need to have a solid sales strategy to have a successful sales team. Here are some sales management tactics that shape an effective sales department.
People typically want to achieve their best every day, but the reality is that we all have good and bad days at work. When setting sales targets for your team, ensure you include an element of flexibility. Realistic targets should be achievable but challenging.
Once you have set your realistic team goals, find the right people for your team. You need to find motivated and enthusiastic people who like and appreciate your products or service. If you can find people who are genuinely interested in what they’re selling, this will make your job much easier. Good salespeople tend to be resilient, empathic, enthusiastic, confident, and adaptable. A competency-based recruitment framework can increase the effectiveness of your recruitment process.
Sales training has to be a consistent part of your strategy. If you’re unsure what to train your team on, look back at the last six months of sales reports and identify trends in customer buying behavior and objections. Analyze the behaviors and performance of individual salespeople and the team. Complete a skills gap analysis. Use this information to create new sales training to plug competency gaps, overcome customer objections, model effective behaviors, and close more deals.
A highly-effective way to motivate your sales team is to reward them for achieving their goals. If they know you’ll compensate them for results, they’ll be more motivated to do what it takes to get them. You must understand what motivates your team members and build fair, equitable, and motivating sales incentives. Alternatively, you could ask them to pick their own rewards.
To measure progress ensure you track all key metrics related to your team’s performance. This includes quota attainment, average deal size, close rates, average call times, and pipeline velocity. This data informs you of where your salespeople need more coaching or other resources that will help them succeed.
A sales management system is normally a software, that facilitates effective sales workflow. The software helps users manage sales, monitor performance, streamline processes, and track results. A sales management system adds predictability and forecasting capacity and ensures your sales department process is repeatable and measurable.
Think of a sales management system as an evolution of a traditional customer relationship management (CRM). It can manage sales relationship data and flow for your team and includes pipeline management, lead generation, and workflow automation. Here are more details about what you can do with a sales management system.
A detailed view of customer history: Access to a complete view of customer interactions–including phone call details, emails, and marketing messages. This is invaluable for improving your team's sales activity.
Automated workflow and reduced admin: A good sales management system lets you automate repetitive tasks, like scheduling follow-up calls or sending form emails after meetings. This frees time to focus on high-priority tasks requiring human input, like negotiating with key leads or closing the most valuable deals.
Analytics and reporting: A sales management system provides the visibility needed to make informed decisions. You can review past, present, and pipeline data to determine what works, and where resources need deploying to improve performance. This data can inform marketing, recruitment, training, product development, and other company facet.
Data consolidation: A sales management system can combine customer data from multiple sources into one place. This allows companies to handle their customer relationships better, creating opportunities for cross-selling or upselling. Driving revenue and profit requires knowing as much about customers as possible.
Improved forecasting: Not only does a sales management system provide a clear view of the past and present, but it also provides insight into the future. You can use historical data to forecast trends, identify opportunities, and set goals.
Your team will have different needs and preferences. When you apply for jobs, you’ll see companies requiring experience with various software suites and sales and marketing stacks. Here are a few options that you might like to consider:
|Tools and resources
|Description
|Zendesk Sell
|With Zendesk Sell, you can access all your CRM data from one centralized location, allowing you to see your sales pipeline and better manage your team. It also integrates with Google Suite, Gmail, Outlook, and Slack.
|HubSpot
|HubSpot tracks your sales activity and also helps you build out your marketing plan. This gives you insight into which marketing content converts customers, so you can use that information to boost your sales efforts.
|Salesforce
|Salesforce is among the most popular CRM worldwide, with over 150,000 customers and offices across 28 countries. It's an industry standard for a reason. It's robust, can manage a large sales team, and is flexible for handling small-business needs.
|Copper
|Copper's CRM is designed specifically for the G Suite, so it integrates with Gmail, Sheets, Calendar, and other Google apps. The software also provides workflow automation and other features that can help you save time managing your team.
|Pipedrive
|Pipedrive is another popular CRM option for small businesses. It provides easy pipeline management with a drag-and-drop interface, customizable dashboards, email integration with Gmail or Office 365, reporting tools, and more.
|Nutshell
|Nutshell is another CRM with a drag-and-drop interface for visualizing your pipeline. It also includes sales reporting tools, built-in call tracking, email marketing automation, and more.
|Nimble:
|Nimble is a sales CRM tool specializing in social media integration. It automatically pulls data from popular social networks like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Google+, Foursquare, and Gmail, so you have your customer data in one place.
|Insightly
|Insightly is another cloud-based CRM tool that provides a range of features designed to help you organize and manage your contacts, leads, and opportunities. It’s also packed with reporting tools to monitor your team’s performance in real-time.
Many different jobs involve managing sales. The roles and job titles can vary greatly depending on the industry, size of the organization, and geographic location. Here’s a list of some sales management roles with the annual US salary you may expect to earn:
Sales manager: $98,539 [1]
Business development manager: $98,879 [2]
Sales coordinator: $74,922 [3]
Sales director: $159,174 [4]
SaaS sales manager: $126,146 [5]
Regional or state sales manager:$108,156 [6]
National sales manager: $150,568 [7]
Executive sales director: $128,703 [8]
Director of business development: $129,933 [9]
Director of sales: $123,760 [10]
Vice president of sales: $296,930 [11]
Inbound sales manager: $90,720 [12]
Telesales manager: $90,350 [13]
Channel sales manager: $130,274[14]
Account growth manager: $106,277 [15]
IT sales manager: $107,938 [16]
Ecommerce sales manager: $114,137 [17]
Note: All US salary information is taken from Glassdoor, and is accurate as of September 2022.
You need a rounded skill set to be a sales manager. You can learn much about sales through online courses and demonstrate competency through professional certificates, specializations, and certifications.
On Coursera, consider the Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator offered by Yale. If you’re looking to build skills that you can teach your sales team, this may be an excellent place to enhance your personal sales tool kit.
You might also consider a course that enhances your resume in a specific area. For example, the How to Manage a Remote Team course offered by GitLab can help you demonstrate competencies that’ll set you apart from other remote sales management job candidates.
This course will help you be a better negotiator. Unlike many negotiation courses, we develop a framework for analyzing and shaping negotiations. This ...
4.9
(4,474 ratings)
474,927 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Game Theory, Negotiation, Collaboration, Principled Negotiation
Remote management is much more than just implementing a work-from-home policy. In this course, you’ll learn and apply remote work best practices, build your ...
4.8
(792 ratings)
50,077 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Business Transformation, Business Strategy, Leadership And Management, Human Resources (HR), Remote work
