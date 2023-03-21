What Is Debugging?

Debugging is the identification and resolution of existing and potential issues in software or hardware. Examples of these issues include faulty code (such as source code with logic errors) and manufacturing defects. The debugging process typically involves three steps:
1. Identifying bugs. During the first stage of the debugging process, end users, quality assurance (QA) testers, and developers report bugs. They may find these problems through testing processes, reviewing lines of code, or simply by using the software or device.
2. Analyzing bugs. At this phase, the reported bugs from step one will be evaluated. Important elements to consider include how the bug impacts the functionality and which parts of the software or hardware will be affected by it. The developers then prioritize bug fixes and create an action plan and timeline for fixing.
3. Fixing bugs and preparing for the future. Once the bugs have been fixed, developers and QA testers ensure the software will continue to work properly by running tests. They also plan future tests to more easily identify recurring bugs.
Often, software tools come with features to aid users in the process of debugging (debuggers).
Testing is one part of the debugging process. Debugging involves correcting the issues found during testing. QA testers and end users may test software, but developers typically troubleshoot and resolve the reported errors to finish the debugging process.
Ready to gain some foundational knowledge before debugging programs yourself? Consider the Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate. It’s 100% online and self-paced, meaning you’ll learn fundamental programming concepts like troubleshooting and debugging on your own time.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.