College Decisions: What Is Rolling Admission?

There are different types of college applications, and each one has specific deadlines and decision requirements. With regular decision, for example, colleges and universities set a deadline—usually sometime between January and February—before they start reviewing applications and begin making decisions about who to admit. This applies to incoming first-year students, transfer students, and those interested in pursuing a second bachelor’s degree.
That’s not the case with rolling admission. Rather than wait to receive all student applications, a college’s admissions committee will review applications on an ongoing basis. In this article, we’ll go into more detail about how rolling admission works, how to determine whether a college offers rolling admission and whether it’s the right way to apply for you.
Rolling admission means that a college or university reviews applications continually, so you can expect to get a decision within four to six weeks after applying. That’s because college admissions committees do not have to wait until they have received all applications before deciding who to accept—they make those decisions on a rolling basis.
With other types of college decisions, you may not hear back as quickly because colleges set different timeframes, such as late winter (for early decision) or spring (for regular decision). Depending on when you apply, it could be a few months before you hear back.
It’s worth noting that rolling admission schools will fill spots on a continual basis, so there may be fewer openings the later you apply. In that case, it can be beneficial to submit your application early. Each school sets different standards for admissions in general and rolling admission specifically. Make sure to review the colleges and universities you’re interested in attending for additional information.
While there may be less competition earlier in the application process, rolling admission does not guarantee acceptance. As with regular and early decision acceptances, being accepted to a school that uses rolling admission is nonbinding, meaning that you do not have to go to that school if you get into another you’re more interested in attending. In the US, you will typically have to let a school know by May 1 whether you plan on attending.
Not every college or university offers rolling admission. In fact, as of 2021, only 130 National Universities—or research institutions that offer full undergraduate and some graduate programs—in the US had rolling admission [1]. You can find out more about the admissions deadlines and application requirements from the schools you’re interested in attending by searching for their name and “admissions.”
Many public universities feature this option, as do many online degree programs. Universities on Coursera typically admit students twice a year, meaning you can start your degree sooner. Learn more about earning your bachelor’s degree from the University of London or the University of North Texas.
Rolling admission can sometimes seem similar to early action and priority deadline.
Early action applications typically have a set deadline, usually in early to mid-November. If you apply to a school via early action, you are guaranteed to get your decision by mid-December.
Priority deadline applications are when colleges give you “priority” consideration. In other words, by applying early you’re being given a stronger chance at getting in, and getting a range of financial aid options that might not be available as spots fill up.
The two other main types of admissions are early decision and regular decision.
Early decision has a similar timeframe as early action, but it is binding, meaning that you have committed to attending the school if you get in.
Regular decision typically involves applying sometime between January and February (depending on your college’s deadline) and getting a decision sometime between March and April.
Some colleges you apply to may use rolling admission, which can be beneficial for a few reasons.
Quicker decision: You will receive a decision in four to six weeks.
Less competition early on: In a regular decision pool, you will be weighed against all students who apply. But with rolling admission, there may not be as many applicants at first, so you may have a higher chance of being admitted.
Scholarships: Many schools give out scholarships on a first-come, first-served basis. You may be eligible for more scholarships available earlier in the application process.
