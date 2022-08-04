MEEM Pathways to Enrollment

With performance-based admission, there is no application process—complete the work at the required level and you are admitted to the master’s degree program regardless of your previous academic or work experience. No transcripts, tests, minimum GPAs, or application fees are needed to enroll in the program.
Ready to start making progress toward your degree? Follow the steps below:
Step 1
Choose one of the following Engineering Management pathway specializations*
*courses within each specialization may be completed as non-credit or for-credit but must be completed as for-credit to enroll.
Step 2
When you're ready, enroll and pay tuition through CU Boulder to access the for-credit versions of the required pathway courses to qualify for enrollment.
Please note that if you have started in non-credit, there will be additional content to complete in the for-credit version after you enroll and pay tuition.
Step 3
Within your selected pathway specialization, complete the three required for-credit courses and the additional course material with a cumulative average of 3.0 or higher.
Why upgrade?
Get support: Connect with course facilitators with significant industry experience via office hours.
Network: Gain access to the community Slack channel, alumni services, and in-person community events held nationwide.
Be official: Get an official University of Colorado Boulder transcript for all completed for-credit coursework.
Unlock opportunities: Access exclusive assignments, online library, and career services
Get admitted: Complete all three for-credit courses from a pathway specialization to qualify for admission into the master's program.
Not sure where to start? Explore ME-EM open content courses.
Are you interested in engineering management but are worried you do not have the prerequisite skills? Enroll in a non-credit specializations below to grow the skills needed for success in the program. If you choose to enroll in the ME-EM, the courses will not count as credit towards your degree, but were designed to prepare you for the degree and the pathway specializations.