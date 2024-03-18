9 Accounting Interview Questions + How to Prepare Answers

Discover how to answer priority questions for your upcoming accounting interview and use our tips and resources in your job search.
An upcoming interview for an accounting position can be exciting, whether you are launching your career, looking for an advanced role, or even switching to accounting from another industry. You may wonder what questions employers will ask you, what kind of answers you should prepare to showcase your accounting knowledge, and what else you should expect for your interview.
As with interviews in many professions, it’s a good idea to reflect not only on your skills in the accounting field, like preparing financial statements and balance sheets and using software but also on your workplace skills, such as communication and analytical thinking. In addition, it’s important to explain to employers how your skills, experience, and education can translate to a company’s success.
Read on to discover accounting and common interview questions employers may ask you during the hiring process and how you can prepare with techniques like the STAR Method to answer successfully.
We selected the questions in this section to give you an idea of what accounting job seekers encounter during interviews and how employers design interviews to find the best candidates. Below, you’ll find technical questions that highlight how you’ve performed in past roles and explore how you might handle situations that might come up in the position you’re applying for.
These questions are based on:
Job seekers’ reports on Naukri and Glassdoor of accounting questions they’ve answered
Advice for employers on Indeed and LinkedIn on what to look for in an accounting candidate
Employers ask this to gauge your familiarity with the various software programs available, especially ones you’d be using in the role you’re applying to fill.
Prepare your answer by reflecting on your experience with programs and how you’ve found them helpful in your previous accounting roles. In addition, research programs that you may not have experience with and prepare to discuss the range of possibilities for the role.
Employers ask this to test your accounting knowledge and how you demonstrate your understanding of different concepts and processes.
Prepare your answer by reviewing definitions of different types of financial statements, such as the balance sheet, income statements, and cash flow statement, and reviewing your experience putting these statements together.
Employers ask this to understand how you conduct cross-functional conversations and explain accounting concepts well enough to help non-accountants make informed decisions.
Prepare your answer by reflecting on different accounting scenarios, writing down explanations in simple terms, and connecting them to business procedures that people in non-accounting roles would be responsible for.
Employers ask this to understand the diversity of your experience in different accounting departments and your ability to adapt to other contexts easily.
Prepare your answer by reflecting on your past work experiences. If you have diverse accounting experience, practice emphasising how you adapted to different accounting requirements. If your accounting experience is limited to only a few industries or roles, practice emphasising the diversity of projects you may have completed.
Employers ask this to understand how you continue your education as an accountant and keep your skills current.
Prepare your answer by taking inventory of accounting influencers or brands you are subscribed to, conferences and classes you attend, and courses and certificate programmes you’ve completed. Take some time before the interview to identify additional career development resources you’d like. Practice explaining how you apply new tax law and regulation insights to past and current roles.
Employers ask this to find out how the specifics of your accounting background will translate to the role you now want to fill. These may include the tasks, processes, and projects you’ve been responsible for in previous roles or learned about through coursework.
Prepare your answer by making a list of accounting processes with which you are familiar and writing down examples of how these processes work in real-world business situations.
Employers ask this to determine how you adjust your productivity and workflow when pressure mounts.
Prepare your answer by emphasising your time management skills. You can point to work experiences in the past or describe how you’d handle hypothetical work situations relevant to the position you’re applying for.
Employers ask this to learn how you can bring efficiency and precision to the accounting team.
Prepare your answer by exploring your experience with automation and its measurable effect on projects you’ve worked on in the past.
Employers ask this to learn about your leadership skills and how they might apply to the position you’re applying for.
Prepare your answer by exploring your past leadership experiences in accounting, including leadership roles or instances when you’ve headed up a project.
In addition to preparing to answer priority questions, use the following tips and resources we’ve compiled to interview with confidence:
Conduct thorough research into each company you're applying for, including the mission statement and values, products they offer, growth potential, and online presence.
Prepare questions to ask potential employers. These might include, 'What are the next steps in the recruitment process?' or 'What would you like a new hire in this role to accomplish in the first 90 days?'
Prepare to answer general interview questions like, 'Why are you leaving your current job?' or 'Tell me about a time you corrected a mistake you made on the job.'
Prepare to answer behavioural questions (about your past work experiences) and situational interview questions (how you’d handle hypothetical work situations) with STAR Method (Situation, Task, Action, and Result) answers.
Update your LinkedIn profile and resume to showcase the best of your professional history.
Online courses can be a great way to build accounting knowledge, discover career options, and even gather ideas for your upcoming interview. Explore options on Coursera, such as Introduction to Finance and Accounting Specialisation or Introduction to Data Analytics for Accounting Professionals.
