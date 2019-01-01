Professor of Corporate Management at Bocconi University, Milan, PhD, Stanford University. His research focuses on strategic management, entrepreneurship and innovation. Along with publications in leading international journals, his book, Markets for Technology (with Ashish Arora e Andrea Fosfuri, MIT Press) is widely cited. He is Co-Editor of Strategic Management Journal, Fellow of the Strategic Management Society, and member of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), London. He was visiting professor at Stanford University and the Sloan School of MIT, and Chair of the Business Policy and Strategy Division of the US Academy of Management.