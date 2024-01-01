Profile

Annie Jieping Zhang

Adjunct Assistant Professor of Specialist

    Bio

    Annie Jieping Zhang is Nieman-Berkman Fellow in Harvard 2024. She is an award-winning journalist, writer and media entrepreneur based in Hong Kong and Taiwan. She founded Matters Lab, a decentralized Web3 social media platform; Nowhere Bookstore, a network of bookstores to serve the global Chinese-speaking community. She also co-founded and was the editor-in-chief of Initium Media, an online Chinese-language in-depth media established in Hong Kong in 2015. She previously worked as an editor at City Magazine; chief writer and executive editor-in-chief for iSun Affairs, and as a reporter for Asia Week. The Society of Publishers in Asia named Zhang Journalist of the Year in 2010.

    Courses - English

    International Communication and East Asian Affairs (3)

