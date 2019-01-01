Aunnie Patton Power is the founder of Intelligent Impact, an advisor to the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business and an Associate Fellow at the University of Oxford’s Saïd School of Business. In these roles, she manages projects on Social Impact Bonds/Development Impact Bonds, Impact Investing and sustainable philanthropy, consults to a range of organisations including start-ups, financial intermediaries, investment funds, family offices and foundations on social investment strategies, and researches and lectures on social finance and impact investment across both schools' EMBA, MBA, Executive, MCOM and MPHIL programs (and she is currently creating a Massive Open Online Course or MOOC with Coursera). Aunnie’s work has been published throughout the world, including by the Oxford University Press, the Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR), the World Economic Forum, the Impact Investing Policy Collaboration. She has experience in both the mainstream and the impact-oriented venture capital and investment banking sectors in North America, the United Kingdom, Africa and Asia. She has most recently worked with Unitus Capital, BMO Capital Markets, and the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology. Aunnie has a B.A. in International Political Economy from DePauw University and an M.B.A. from the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School.