Biochemist (Virology and Molecular Biochemistry) - Institute of Global Health (Faculty of Medicine)

    Awa Babington-Ashaye is a biochemist specialized in virology and molecular biochemistry. She has an extensive experience in public health and also in the treatment development for various therapeutic areas such as respiratory (COPD, Asthma, Allergy). She led several public health initiatives related to the prevention and diagnosis of various infectious disease (Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya) and also malaria in different regions of the world and in West-Africa in particular. Her activities include the implementation and management of disease awareness programmes on chronic diseases (diabetes) and infectious diseases as well as the design of educational programmes for patients. She is also the Head of Initiatives and Partnerships for Health of a Swiss-based NGO, United People Global, which joined global efforts to limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 by supporting local communities through knowledge dissemination and prevention and by helping other organisations to take positive action. Her research focuses on the design, the development of E-health solutions for chronic diseases and health communication. She is particularly interested in the implementation and evaluation of digital solutions and patient-reported outcomes measurements tools that can participate in improving the Quality of Life of patients in low resource countries. She is a PhD candidate in Public Health and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Geneva. She is also a visiting professor in Strategy & Health Communications at the Grenoble Management academic School of Management and she provides training for private sector companies in strategic marketing and communications for the health sector.

    COVID-19 : à la recherche des contacts

