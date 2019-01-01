Prof.
Since 1995, Bertrand Merminod has been professor at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and director of the geodetic engineering lab. He teaches to civil and environmental engineers. Presently, the development of algorithms and the processing of data from integrated sensors are the central research topics, which strengthens links with informatics and telecoms.Bertrand Merminod studied at EPFL and specialized later in satellite navigation and positioning in Australia. He worked in engineering offices, in industry and in development co-operation: deformation monitoring of dams, renovation de geodetic networks and marketing of a flight management system for aerial photography.