Beerend Hierck is teacher and scientist at the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), and is specialized in Developmental Biology and Histology. His research focuses on the function of primary cilia on endothelial cells. With respect to teaching, he coordinates a bachelor course on “Human Biology” for Biomedical Sciences students, and teaches Anatomy and Developmental Biology in many courses within the Medical, Biomedical Sciences, and Clinical Technology curricula. He also coordinates the first bachelor year of Biomedical Sciences. Educational innovation is one of his most important fields of focus. He was awarded as best teacher of the LUMC twice (2010 and 2013), and as best teacher of Leiden University in 2014. Furthermore, he chairs the Leiden Teachers Academy.