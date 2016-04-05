About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 44 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize and recall the main structures in the abdomen, also from dissection images and CT/MRI imaging

  • Describe the key microscopic characteristics of some tissues and know the 4 base layers in the Gi-tract

  • Describe main build, both macroscopic and microscopic, and functions of the gut associated organs like the pancreas, liver, gallbladder and spleen

  • Describe the nervous pathways to and from the abdomen and pelvis including the enteric nervous system

Universiteit Leiden

Leiden University Medical Center

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings
10 hours to complete

Mapping the abdomen and pelvis

10 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week 2
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Trip into the gut

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 34 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 3
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

The gut and its 'suppliers and purchasers'

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 4
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Knowing your peritoneal relationships

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

