DH
Apr 5, 2016
Excellent course and well designed. Even though some of the concepts where harder for me to understand I now have a basic understanding of the structure of the abdomen.
LL
Oct 7, 2017
This is a great course for anyone who's interested in the abdomen. The instructors are both engaging and informative. I learned a lot from this course.
By Benjamin R•
Sep 17, 2018
This course as excellent instruction. Specifically the treatment of the peritoneum was very helpful, and also all of the cadaver videos.
By Ignacio M•
Oct 30, 2017
Excellent course! Great clinical and radiological approach. It it a really complete course! Really hope to see more anatomy courses.
By Doug H•
Apr 6, 2016
By Janset D•
Jun 8, 2016
great course with great dissection videos. course materials are very interesting. I understood the anatomy of the abdomen which medical school couldn't teach me.
By Lillian L•
Oct 8, 2017
By 赵健•
Sep 7, 2016
I really want to thank you all! In fact ,i never have experienced that awsome lecture! The embryology is the most diffucule lesson to me,and through this lecture,I don't think it is boring and hard to understand.At the same time, I really acknowledge using what you have leraned is the coolist thing in the world.You can figure out how responsible the teachers are(include every individuals who participate in this lecture's making) !thank you all again!!
By Ahmed K A•
Apr 13, 2017
it was really an amazing experience , wonderful course with a lot of knowledge to learn , a lot of facilitations that make studying process very interesting , thanks a lot for your efforts , I'm very enthusiastic to have a visit to the Leiden medical school and center one day ^_^ and continue to learn from such a great medical staff =D
By Simon R•
Jul 29, 2016
Outstanding, clear, well-explained, not overwhelming. Dissections really aid to have a more realistic understanding. Good supplemental materials cover the material with great focus, and if more details are needed it is easy to get those elsewhere. Great effort by U. Leiden!
By Francisco M•
Dec 5, 2018
I like much the cuorse Anatomy of the abdomen and Pelvis, is very complete the manner of teach is easy understand, I think the images how CT scan or slight of the body, the biggining should explain with more detall for people is not familirized with that.
By Samantha C•
May 22, 2016
V difficult, but rewarding!
I did not get the grade I thought I would in this class...but I learned a lot more than I thought I could! Very in depth and thorough, I think I value the knowledge I received more than the sub-par grade I received. ;)
By Harald S•
Jul 2, 2020
The course is absolut an exellent way to understanding what’s going on in your (my) body
It’s anatomy teached/explained in best way to give best possibility to learn in deep the matters.
A 1000 thanks and regards to the ”crew” at Leiden uni.
By Kamil O•
Sep 25, 2017
Very informative and fun classes -- the best part about it is that the material is all practical and reality oriented. You learn from the lab instead of a dry-and-boring textbook. Thank you for offering this course! Cheers.
By Hilary A•
Aug 16, 2016
Tough course, but fascinating and very well presented. I was never going to pass the final test because I just do not need to know the detail. However, I'm very grateful to have got to the finish line. Thank you.
By Grumbik G•
Oct 7, 2017
A very useful and visual course with a quality presentation of the material. special thanks Paul Gobé for clarity and Marco De Ruiter for a comprehensive approach to explanations.
By Antonia S P•
Feb 19, 2019
The explanations are so clear! The images help a lot to the full understanding. The teachers speak slowly, so that those who do not speak English can easily understand.
By Carmen C A•
May 26, 2020
I've learnt a lot from this course, is very complete and they use a lot of helpfull resources.
I would love to haver more courses like this one.
By Gabriel F•
Dec 29, 2016
This is a great course, i am happy that you gave me the opprtunnity to get a certificate. Its a subject i really feel i gain more knowledge now.
By Maria K•
Aug 5, 2017
The course contains a lot of information. Authors did great job to help us understand more clearly the topic and some difficulties in it.
By Daria S•
Oct 5, 2017
Thank you for this course. Especially to teacher Mr. Paul Gobee for the model of peritoneum. It was very illustrative and interesting.
By Nalu•
May 13, 2018
Fascinating cadaver views gives you a very clear idea of what inside us!! All the radiology is too much for a beginner/ lay person.
By Stefan E•
Sep 29, 2016
Do you have an idea how lucky you are to have access to a course like this?! Normally you would have to be enrolled in med school.
By Marat V•
Jul 26, 2017
Very good source of knowledge regarding human anatomy and especially GI tract anatomy. All the major aspects are covered.
By Sophie E•
Nov 7, 2017
Amazing detail, easy to learn and so interesting! I especially enjoyed the human dissections and the CT and cryo scans!
By Akbibi•
Jun 16, 2016
Excellent!!! I am impressed; they explain very well and it is very interesting to learn from them despite their accent.
By Claire C•
Sep 11, 2016
difficult course that is full of information but if anatomy is your 'thing' then this is a very good course to take.