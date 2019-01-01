Daniël Jansma is a teacher of Anatomy and E-learning developer at the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC). Together with his colleague Paul Gobée he develops highly specialized computer programmes designed to facilitate teaching of both gross and microscopic anatomy. Examples of their in-house developed programme Clinical Anatomical Skills (CASK) can be found on the web portal www.caskanatomy.info. Daniël Jansma studied Biology at the Leiden University and was working as an scientist, teacher and E-learning developer at the institute of Biology Leiden before joining the department of Anatomy of the LUMC.