Profile

Carlson Huang

Manager of International Language Division at Radio Taiwan International

    Bio

    Carlson Huang graduated from National Taiwan University majoring in Dept. of Foreign Languages and Literature. Carlson has worked in the field of international broadcasting since 1996. He has a wide range of experience as a reporter, a program producer and an English program host. He has been involved in administration and management work as well starting as section chief of foreign languages, vice manager of the programming department at RTI to manager of international language division. He has been actively engaged in promoting people to people contact and international exchanges. His work has taken him to a number of countries in the world including Asia, Africa, Latin America, South Pacific, Europe and Russia and has allowed him to meet local broadcasters and audiences. He has also served as a judge for the AIB Awards for a number of times and has been elected to serve for the third term as an executive committee member of the London-based Association of International Broadcasting (AIB) from 2024-2026.

    Courses - English

    International Communication and East Asian Affairs (3)

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses