Carlson Huang graduated from National Taiwan University majoring in Dept. of Foreign Languages and Literature. Carlson has worked in the field of international broadcasting since 1996. He has a wide range of experience as a reporter, a program producer and an English program host. He has been involved in administration and management work as well starting as section chief of foreign languages, vice manager of the programming department at RTI to manager of international language division. He has been actively engaged in promoting people to people contact and international exchanges. His work has taken him to a number of countries in the world including Asia, Africa, Latin America, South Pacific, Europe and Russia and has allowed him to meet local broadcasters and audiences. He has also served as a judge for the AIB Awards for a number of times and has been elected to serve for the third term as an executive committee member of the London-based Association of International Broadcasting (AIB) from 2024-2026.