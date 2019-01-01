Profile

Professor Chen Xiangqun

    陈向群，北京大学信息科学技术学院教授，研究领域包括系统软件、泛在计算、互联网金融等。主要编写和翻译的教材有《操作系统教程》、《现代操作系统》、《操作系统—精髓与设计原理》、《Windows操作系统原理》、《Solaris操作系统原理》、《Windows操作系统内核实验教程》等。主讲课程有“操作系统”、“操作系统实习”、“高级操作系统”、“嵌入式操作系统”等。

    操作系统原理（Operating Systems）

