Chiara Spina is an Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship at INSEAD. Chiara’s research focuses on understanding how entrepreneurial firms leverage systematic decision-making and experimentation to innovate and grow. She examines the effect of emerging practices such as accelerators, hackathons, and crowdfunding often in collaboration with government entities and incubation hubs. Her research has been published in top-tier academic journals such as Management Science and has been featured in leading management publications including Harvard Business Review, and Forbes among others. Chiara is presently managing research projects funded by institutions such as the UK government (Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy), the Italian government (Ministry of Education, University and Research), the Strategy Research Foundation, and the Innovation Growth Lab. Chiara is the Director of pre-acceleration programs in Italy, the UK and India, where she has worked with more than 1,500 entrepreneurs. In her role, she combines the latest management practices with research insights to help deliver cutting-edge training and mentorship programs. Chiara is also the co-founder of Strategy Insight Lab, a business support program that has helped 250+ entrepreneurs adopt innovative practices that resulted in significant revenue growth.