Ms. Farina is the Director of Simulation and Experiential Learning at The George Washington University School of Nursing (GWSON) Simulation and Innovation Learning Center, where she leads simulation experiences for graduate and undergraduate nursing students. In addition to her work with the simulation activities, she is an educator for the GWSON Ventures, Initiatives and Partnership program in the recently launched, George Washington University Nursing Simulation Initiatives. Prior to joining GWSON, Ms. Farina was the Director of Simulation for Health Professions at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, MD, where she launched the Chesapeake Institute for Medical Simulation (CIMS) in the Health Professions and Athletic Center. She leveraged the CIMS to increase revenue by developing professional development programs, hosting the Mid-Atlantic Regional Human Patient Simulator Network with CAE Healthcare, collaborating with the Maryland Film Office, and developing a Senior Speaker’s Series using simulation to educate older adults about health care. During her tenure at Chesapeake College, she was awarded the Stuart R. Bounds Distinguished Teaching Chair. Mrs. Farina serves on the faculty of the Maryland Clinical Simulation Resource Consortium (MCSRC) and is a member of the MCSRC Steering Committee. She is currently researching a concept-based debriefing model to assist students in the connection between simulation and didactic content. Additionally, Mrs. Farina is the Chief Financial Officer of SIMPL Simulation, LLC.