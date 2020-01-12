About this Course

Intermediate Level

Interest in the healthcare profession and curiosity in the role of clinical simulations.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Nursing
  • healthcare
  • Debriefing
  • INACSL Standards
  • Clinical Simulation
Instructors

Offered by

The George Washington University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started in Clinical Simulation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

INACSL Standards of Best Practice: Simulation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Implementing Simulation in the Curriculum

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Developing a Simulation Center

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

