This 7-week course provides you with key strategies to help understand the foundation of Clinical Simulations. During each module, you will learn about 7 key components of Clinical Simulation Across the Health Professions and its' impact in your current position as a healthcare professional. Please utilize all of the Resources provided by each of the modules to support and enhance your understanding of each concept. You will learn about the following topics in this course:
Interest in the healthcare profession and curiosity in the role of clinical simulations.
Skills you will gain
- Nursing
- healthcare
- Debriefing
- INACSL Standards
- Clinical Simulation
Pamela Slaven-LeeSr. Associate Dean for Academic Affairs & Clinical Associate Professor
Crystel FarinaDirector of Simulation and Experiential Learning Clinical Education Instructor
The George Washington University
In the heart of our nation’s capital with additional programs in Virginia, the George Washington University was created by an Act of Congress in 1821. Today, GW is the largest institution of higher education in the District of Columbia. The university offers comprehensive programs of undergraduate and graduate liberal arts study, as well as degree programs in nursing, medicine, public health, law, engineering, education, business and international affairs. Each year, GW enrolls a diverse population of undergraduate, graduate and professional students from across the country and around the world.
Getting Started in Clinical Simulation
This module will provide information on creating clinical simulations and foundational basics when a health professional educator is considering the use of simulation pedagogy into a course, program, and/or curriculum. Based on a building analogy, the learner will navigate the steps of getting started using the simulation pedagogy outlining major steps, basic fundamentals, and considerations to “get started.” In addition as an educator adopts this use of this pedagogy, major activities, concepts, a simulation theory, and research findings are discussed so the foundation of your simulation program is grounded in theory and best practices that can lead to policy implications for your simulation center.
INACSL Standards of Best Practice: Simulation
During this module, you will learn about the historical perspectives in the development of the INACSL Standards of Best Practice: Simulation and the template which is consistent across each standard. We will discuss the importance (the WHY) of the standards in simulation-based education as guideposts in developing your simulation program. As we progress through each video, you will learn about each standard (The WHAT) with in-depth descriptions of criteria to meet the standard (the HOW). You will be able to identify where your simulation program is, relative to the standards. The module concludes with you developing a plan for implementation of the INACSL Standards of Best Practice: Simulation.
Implementing Simulation in the Curriculum
This module will provide information on best practices in the implementation of simulation in a course, program and/or curriculum. The learner will be introduced to the concept of a strategic vision for integration involving all stakeholders and a plan for assessment and evaluation. A six-step approach to curricular development is presented. In addition, learners are introduced to key simulation concepts, methodologies, and educational strategies.
Developing a Simulation Center
Implementation of a simulation center is full of complex issues including staff, faculty, simulation scenario development, professional development, budget, equipment, assets, supplies, and much more. This module will provide information to begin the development of a simulation center that meets the standards of best practice for simulation operations. It will provide strategic thinking related to budgeting, revenue, equipment and assets. This is an introduction to center development and is not a comprehensive course.
I found the course easy to follow and fit in to a busy work schedule. It gave me insight in how to incorporate simulation into my teaching and the importance of following standards of best practice.
Wonderful presentation with an abundance of information that I will be able to utilize as we build our simulation center! I am very thankful for this opportunity!
Great course! Great helps and information! Provided guidance and overall knowledge towards my doctoral research on simulation in nursing education. Thank you!
An excellent course for healthcare simulation educators! This course provides so many resources and ideas for development and improvement of simulation centers.
