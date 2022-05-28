This course seeks to create an informed public, aware of the technical, medical, legal, and ethical issues associated with implantable medical devices. The course features conversations with experts from a variety of relevant fields to discuss the present and future technological, ethical, legal, and social challenges associated with implantable medical devices.
TECH MeD: Transdisciplinary Education for Critical Hacks of Medical DevicesUniversity of Florida
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
University of Florida
The University of Florida (UF) is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in academic excellence, both on campus and online. Ranked in the top 10 of Public Universities, the University of Florida is the state’s oldest university and has a long established tradition of academic excellence.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Medical Issues
This module introduces you to the technical, medical, legal, and ethical issues associated with the hacking of medical devices.
Technical Issues Part 1
Technical Issues Part 2
Legal Issues
