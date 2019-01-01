Karen Lewis, oversees the operations of the Clinical Learning and Simulation Skills Center and the Standardized Patient Program at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC, USA. She has been in the medical education field since 1998, leading workshops and presenting research on simulated patients. Dr. Lewis has served in various leadership capacities for the Association of Standardized Patient Educators since 2002, including President and the Chair of the Standards of Practice Committee. This group finalized the Association of Standardized Patient Educators (ASPE) Standards of Best Practice (SOBP) published in Advances in Simulation. Her work was recognized by ASPE in 2017 when she was presented with the ASPE Outstanding Educator of the Year Award. Dr. Lewis is also a member of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare and served on its Terminology and Concepts Committee which created the Healthcare Simulation Dictionary. One of Dr. Lewis’ passions is to improve patient safety and medical care by expanding the use of the simulated patient methodology in countries around the world. Toward that end, she currently serves as the Chair of an ASPE task force that is responsible for collaborating with industry to design an SP Educator training program for implementation in China. In her free time, Dr. Lewis enjoys traveling with her husband, birdwatching, and reading Victorian literature.