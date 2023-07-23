Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Simulación en ciencias de la salud
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Simulación en ciencias de la salud

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Cassandra Durán Cárdenas
A. Vianey Barona Núñez
Laura S. Hernández Gutiérrez

Instructors: Cassandra Durán Cárdenas

4.6

(13 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

En esta semana aprenderás las teorías del aprendizaje aplicadas a la simulación en ciencias de la salud

9 videos1 reading1 quiz

En esta semana aprenderás las etapas en una simulación médica, conceptos de fidelidad, realismo y tipos de simuladores.

6 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt2 plugins

En esta semana aprenderás a diseñar actividades por simulación de práctica deliberada y escenarios de simulación

7 videos1 reading1 peer review

Aprenderas a realimentar a los participantes de una simulación, identificaràs sus fortalezas, errores y correcciones de sus procedimientos

7 videos1 reading1 quiz1 plugin

En esta semanaaprenderás a diseñar instrumentos de evaluación en simulación: lista de cotejo, listas de apreciación y escalas

6 videos2 readings1 quiz

5.0 (7 ratings)
Cassandra Durán Cárdenas
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
1 Course1,253 learners
A. Vianey Barona Núñez
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
1 Course1,253 learners

Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

4.6

13 reviews

  • 5 stars

    84.61%

  • 4 stars

    7.69%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    7.69%

JJ
4

Reviewed on Jul 22, 2023

AM
5

Reviewed on Mar 6, 2024

