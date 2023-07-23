En este curso aprenderás a diseñar actividades por simulación en el contexto de la salud para desarrollar y evaluar habilidades psicomotrices para el diagnóstico, tratamiento y prevención en el manejo integral del paciente. Aprenderás como tomar decisiones y plantear la solución de problemas clínicos.
Simulación en ciencias de la salud
Taught in Spanish
(13 reviews)
4 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
En esta semana aprenderás las teorías del aprendizaje aplicadas a la simulación en ciencias de la salud
9 videos1 reading1 quiz
En esta semana aprenderás las etapas en una simulación médica, conceptos de fidelidad, realismo y tipos de simuladores.
6 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt2 plugins
En esta semana aprenderás a diseñar actividades por simulación de práctica deliberada y escenarios de simulación
7 videos1 reading1 peer review
Aprenderas a realimentar a los participantes de una simulación, identificaràs sus fortalezas, errores y correcciones de sus procedimientos
7 videos1 reading1 quiz1 plugin
En esta semanaaprenderás a diseñar instrumentos de evaluación en simulación: lista de cotejo, listas de apreciación y escalas
6 videos2 readings1 quiz
