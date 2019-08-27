RW
Jan 19, 2020
I found the course easy to follow and fit in to a busy work schedule. It gave me insight in how to incorporate simulation into my teaching and the importance of following standards of best practice.
SG
Aug 8, 2019
This was a great course to familiarize myself to the process of simulation. I appreciate all the details and components of the process that help to make simulation such a great learning methodology.
By Japhetia F B•
Aug 27, 2019
This course completely renewed, reviewed, & refreshed me on all I thought I knew, didn't know & now know, after the course, with a far greater understanding of the world of Clinical Healthcare Simulation! This is a wealth of vital information from SIMULATION EXPERTS! Thank you so much for offering such a program of this caliber with the expertise of "Master Educators of Simulation" ... WOW!! THANK YOU FOR THIS EXCELLENT EVIDENCED BASED PRACTICE COURSE.
By Michelle•
Aug 22, 2019
Great information to use as we start up our simulation program
By SANDRA G•
Aug 9, 2019
By Vanessa A W•
Nov 24, 2019
This was a great overview. I really appreciated the introduction in the role of the SP educator and all of the resources to gain knowledge about the role.
By Cris D•
Oct 1, 2019
I´m very pleased to take the course.
By Kimberly A•
Jul 13, 2019
A lot of content. Easy to understand formal. Engaging. Many applicable concepts that I will take to our brand new simulation program. May also be useful for me to access same content at a later date once we actually get our sim program started.
By Gail B•
Nov 29, 2019
Excellent review of the most important aspects of medical simulation. Leaders in the field give succinct information. Valuable links are used to describe to learners in this course the latest in the theory behind using simulation as a teaching/learning tool. Standards of best practice are reviewed. Discussion and short assessments require the learner to work to understand the content. Assessments can be taken as often as needed to score 80%. The entire lesson can be downloaded and reviewed to help with retention and with answering assessment questions. I recommend this course to anyone involved in medical simulation.
By Hilman K F Y•
Sep 14, 2019
As a vendor of simulation equipment with years of experience and internal company training, this course helped me understand the simulation experience from the perspective of the simulation director/manager/educator. The various aspects of simulation have given me invaluable insight on how I can best comprehend and help my customers achieve their objectives from planning, budgeting, training, implementation and assessment. Wonderful course!
By Anan K A•
Sep 10, 2019
this course is so great, I learned a lot on how to design and run a simulation, I appreciate your efforts in putting this great content and thanks for allowing us to download videos and text copies of your presentations, most of the exam were challenges and tricky which motivates me to read and listen carefully to the lectures, thank you so much, looking forward to attend similar courses in the future
By Agnes C•
Aug 11, 2019
This seven week course provided me with a wealth of information including 7 key areas that expanded my knowledge base considerably. The instruction was presented with a palatable approach and over a time frame that was very workable with my schedule. A special thanks to the faculty for sharing their expertise in the various components of simulation pedagogy.
By Kim B•
Sep 4, 2019
This course a wonderful foundation in the many aspects of healthcare simulation education. I enjoyed seeing some of the gurus of simulation present the videos. I particularly appreciated the section on debriefing. I also learned about standardized patients about which I knew very little. Thank you so much for this enriching course.
By Tofail A•
Sep 21, 2019
Essentials in Clinical Simulations Across the Health Professions, is just right for me and for the front line workers of the refugee operations beside medical personnel. It really create high value for personal and community based approach.
By Kathy S•
Sep 5, 2019
This course is an excellent and up to date review of all aspects of simulation. The iNACSL standards of best practice are reviewed. Best of all, it is free and accessible! Thank you very much to the authors of this MOOC.
By Kimberly P•
Sep 21, 2019
This was an excellent course. It solidified what I already knew and taught me a great deal about things I did not really understand such as strategic planning and the standards for simulated patients. Thank you!
By Beverly R P•
May 27, 2020
This course was extremely helpful for the beginner to learn information about clinical simulations. The content was easy to follow and the quizzes were a great assessment. I enjoyed this class!
By Sara K T•
Jul 17, 2019
Great review and a very well done course! I would recommend to all simulation healthcare professionals.
By Willian d A P d B•
Sep 9, 2019
The course was great. Helped me grow and understand the concepts and patterns of Clinical Simulation.
By Tilly L•
Nov 20, 2019
I found the course very informative and the teaching methods were clear and concise.
By James S•
Oct 7, 2019
It was a great course for my introduction to simulation!
By Marrice K•
Aug 12, 2019
I enjoyed learning from all of the leaders in my field.
By Aimee N•
Aug 20, 2019
Very helpful. Great overview of simulation.
By Said H•
Sep 30, 2019
It was an excellent experiance . I love it.
By Maria F A•
Oct 1, 2019
Very informative
By Andrea E•
Aug 16, 2019
Great overview.
By Dane R•
Aug 12, 2019
Thank you! I