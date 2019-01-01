Suzan (Suzie) Kardong-Edgren PhD, RN, ANEF, CHSE, FSSH, FAAN is an internationally known speaker and educational researcher. Throughout the simulation and academic community, she is a recognized mentor to budding writers and researchers. Her research has focused on the development and evaluation of educational strategies including simulation and virtual reality, and improving CPR skills using technology. Dr. Edgren consulted on the landmark NCSBN National Simulation Study and assisted with writing the simulation guidelines that followed. She is the past Editor-in-Chief of Clinical Simulation in Nursing. She continues consulting with various groups as simulation continues to evolve. Dr. Edgren is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, an inaugural fellow of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare Academy, and a fellow in the National League for Nursing. Her accomplishments and dedication to nursing education and simulation have been recognized with awards from the National League for Nursing and the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning. She is currently faculty at the Center for Medical Simulation in Boston, MA. During the production of the MOOC, Dr. Edgren was a Professor and Director of the Regional Research and Innovation in Simulation Education (RISE) Center at Robert Morris University in Moon Township PA. In her free time, Dr. Edgren enjoys running and biking.