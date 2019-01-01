Profile

Pamela Slaven-Lee

Sr. Associate Dean for Academic Affairs & Clinical Associate Professor

Bio

Pamela Slaven-Lee, DNP, FNP-C, CHSE, FAANP is a clinical associate professor and the senior associate dean for academic affairs at the George Washington University School of Nursing. Prior to GW Nursing, Dr. Slaven-Lee held faculty appointments at Georgetown University and Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. She is a Sigma Theta Tau Leadership Academy scholar. Dr. Slaven-Lee is a Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator (CHSE), with expertise in curricular integration of simulation and simulation design and evaluation in advanced practice nursing education. She is currently researching formative simulation assessment models and the impact of simulation based learning on student learning outcomes in nurse practitioner education. She is a Founding Board Member of Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization with a mission of preserving the memories of fallen US service members, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the value of freedom. She is family nurse practitioner and fellow in the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Courses

Essentials in Clinical Simulations Across the Health Professions

