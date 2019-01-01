Pamela R. Jeffries, PhD, RN, FAAN, ANEF, Professor and Dean of George Washington University School of Nursing, is internationally known for her research and work in nursing and health care education. Throughout the academic community, she is well regarded for her scholarly contributions to the development of innovative teaching strategies, experiential learning techniques, new pedagogies and the delivery of content using technology. As the principle investigator on grants funded by federal and state agencies and numerous national organizations, including the National League for Nursing (NLN) and the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, she has provided leadership and mentorship on ground-breaking projects impacting both nursing practice and education. With the NLN, Dr. Jeffries developed the major contribution to simulation scholarship, the framework and monograph now known as the NLN Jeffries Simulation Theory. She is a sought-after keynote speaker and delivers nationally and internationally presentations on nursing leadership and her research. Throughout her career, she has shared her expertise in clinical education, simulations and other emerging technologies as a consultant to health care organizations, corporations and publishers. Her numerous publications cover a wide-range of topics pertinent to nursing education, clinical simulations and health care policy. She is the editor of three books, “Simulations in Nursing Education: From Conceptualization to Evaluation (2nd edition), “Developing Simulation Centers Using the Consortium Model” and "Clinical Simulations in Nursing Education: Advanced Concepts, Trends, and Opportunities." Dr. Jeffries is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, an inductee of the prestigious Sigma Theta Tau Research Hall of Fame, an inaugural fellow of the Society for Simulation in Health Care Academy and the 2016 recipient of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Excellence Award. Her accomplishments and dedication to nursing have been recognized through prestigious teaching and research awards and honors from the NLN, Sigma Theta Tau International, the Midwest Nursing Research Society and the International Nursing Association of Clinical Simulations and Learning. Prior to joining GW, she was Vice Provost for Digital Initiatives at Johns Hopkins University and a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, where she had served as the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs.