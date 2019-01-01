Profile

Sabrina Beroz

Associate Director for Programs and Initiatives

SABRINA BEROZ, DNP, RN, CHSE-A joined the Office of Ventures, Initiatives and Partnerships at George Washington University School of Nursing as the Associate Director for Professional Programs and Initiatives. Her background will enhance opportunities for health care professionals around the globe to learn the pedagogy of simulation. She launched the GW Nursing Simulation Initiatives in March to meet the marketplace needs for simulation-based education. Dr. Beroz started her career in simulation after attending the Maryland Faculty Academy for Simulation Teaching studying under Dr. Pamela Jeffries. She is a former nursing professor at Montgomery College where she was appointed to Faculty Lead for the Maryland Clinical Simulation Resource Consortium (MCSRC), a three million-dollar funding initiative. In this role, she oversaw a statewide program to improve the quality and quantity of simulation across academic and practice institutions. Dr. Beroz led a team to build a curriculum model for the MCSRC on best practices in teaching the pedagogy of simulation. She participated in the 2015 NLN Leadership Institute for Simulation Educators where her group project advanced the science of simulation with a “much needed” template for use with multi-patient simulation scenarios. Dr. Beroz serves on the INACSL Board of Directors as the VP of Membership, a contributor to the NLN TEQ Blog and holds the distinction of advanced certified healthcare simulation educator (CHSE-A) through the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. She has presented her work on simulation nationally and internationally with publications on the use of multi-patient simulation, curriculum development and evaluation of simulation practices. In her spare time, Dr. Beroz enjoys the outdoors with hiking, cycling and kayaking.

Essentials in Clinical Simulations Across the Health Professions

