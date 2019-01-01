Profile

David Archer

Professor

    Bio

    David Archer is Professor of Geophysical Sciences at the University of Chicago where he has taught since 1993. Archer has worked on a wide range of topics pertaining to the global carbon cycle and its relation to global climate—with special focus on ocean sedimentary processes and the balance between carbon dioxide levels in the oceans and in the atmosphere.

    Archer is the author of The Long Thaw: How Humans Are Changing the Next 100,000 Years of Earth's Climate, which earned him the 2009 Walter P. Kistler Book Award. He also co-editor of The Warming Papers: The Scientific Foundation for the Climate Change Forecast, and author of The Climate Crisis: an Introductory Guide to Climate Change, The Global Carbon Cycle, and the undergraduate textbook Global Warming: Understanding the Forecast.

    Elected a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union in 2010 for exceptional scientific contributions to the field, Archer is a contributor to realclimate.org, where working climate scientists make their research and writing available to journalists and the general public. He regularly speaks to general audiences about the science of climate change.

    Courses

    Global Warming I: The Science and Modeling of Climate Change

    Global Warming II: Create Your Own Models in Python

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder