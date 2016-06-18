About this Course

5,148 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Chicago

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Time-Dependent Energy Balance Model

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Iterative Runaway Ice-Albedo Feedback Model

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Ice Sheet Dynamics

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Pressure, Rotation, and Fluid Flow

11 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL WARMING II: CREATE YOUR OWN MODELS IN PYTHON

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder