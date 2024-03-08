Northeastern University
Basic Programming in Python II
Northeastern University

Basic Programming in Python II

This course is part of Information Systems Foundations Specialization

Taught in English

Yizhen Zhao

Instructor: Yizhen Zhao

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

2 assignments

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Information Systems Foundations Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
There are 3 modules in this course

This module focuses on the art of writing clean Python code. Throughout this module, you will explore PEP 8 conventions and standards, and engage with a variety of coding examples. This will enable you to understand the importance of coding conventions for professional programming. By the end of this module, you should be able to put your knowledge of clean code principles into practice by writing readable, efficient, and maintainable code.

What's included

1 video7 readings2 discussion prompts1 ungraded lab

In this module, we will continue to explore writing clean Python code. Throughout this module, you will mostly be practicing what you learned in the previous module about best practices for clean code and examine examples and basic practices to review key learnings on Pythonic code.

What's included

1 video4 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt2 ungraded labs

In this module, you will further your knowledge of Python loops. First, you will start by refreshing your knowledge of for and while loops. From there, you will dive into more advanced loop concepts, such as using break and continue statements to enhance the functionality of loop behavior. By the end of this module, you should be able to put your knowledge into practice by creating loops that use control statements and conditionals for dynamic iteration.

What's included

1 video3 readings1 assignment1 peer review1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

Instructor

Yizhen Zhao
Northeastern University
3 Courses93 learners

Offered by

Northeastern University

