This hands-on Python programming course offers students an opportunity to obtain proficiency in the core concepts of Python as well as the programming skills for building applications using tools from various task-specific Python libraries. The course covers important topics in computer science and information systems such as data types, reading and writing to standard IO, using operators, controlling the flow of execution, using functions, reading and writing Python source code files, basic object-oriented programming concepts, and more.
Basic Programming in Python I
This course is part of Information Systems Foundations Specialization
Taught in English
There are 5 modules in this course
This module focuses on the fundamental steps needed to start your Python programming journey, such as learning about Python’s key features, installing Python, writing your first lines of code, and examining what it means to be a responsible programmer.
4 videos7 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts1 ungraded lab
This module focuses on the foundational Python concepts of variables, expressions, and statements. These concepts lay the groundwork for more advanced programming techniques and skills. In this week, you will learn about different data types, specifically integers, floats, strings, and booleans. You’ll also explore variable naming conventions in order to refine your syntax. Finally, you’ll examine different statement types, including assignment, conditional, and looping statements before you put your knowledge into practical application.
3 videos6 readings1 assignment1 programming assignment1 ungraded lab
This module focuses on the concepts of conditionals and logical operators in Python. Throughout this module, you will explore how conditionals and logical operators can be used for decision-making, control flow, error handling, and algorithm design. By the end of this module, you should be able to put your knowledge of conditionals and logical operators into practice by creating more dynamic code to solve real-world problems.
2 videos2 readings1 assignment1 peer review1 discussion prompt2 ungraded labs
This module will expand on the wide world of functions in Python. Throughout this module, you will refresh your knowledge on basic concepts such as defining functions before exploring new topics such as the scope and lifetime of variables, and function documentation and calling. From there, you will build on your understanding by learning about decorators and error handling. By the end of this module, you should be able to put your knowledge into practice by creating efficient functions that solve complex problems and handle errors with ease.
2 videos2 readings1 assignment1 peer review3 ungraded labs
In this module, you will further your knowledge of Python loops. First, you will start by refreshing your knowledge of for and while loops. From there, you will dive into more advanced loop concepts, such as using break and continue statements to enhance the functionality of loop behavior. By the end of this module, you should be able to put your knowledge into practice by creating loops that use control statements and conditionals for dynamic iteration.
1 video3 readings1 discussion prompt2 ungraded labs
