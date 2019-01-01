Director of the Institute for Research and Innovation
Dr. Fawaz Shareef is the Director of the Institute for Research and Innovation at Villa College. Dr. Fawaz holds a PhD in Information Systems specialising in Computer-based Distance Education from Massey University, New Zealand. He was the former Deputy Vice Chancellor at the Maldives National University. He has worked in several research projects and has published in a number of international publications. Dr. Fawaz worked at the Universal College of Learning, New Zealand as an eLearning Advisor as well as a Lecturer at Massey University, New Zealand. He is also a member of the Management Committee of VUSSC (Virtual University for the Small States of the Commonwealth).