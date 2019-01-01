Martin Gibala is a professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, and currently serves as chair of the Department of Kinesiology. He obtained his PhD from the University of Guelph in Canada and completed postdoctoral training at the Copenhagen Muscle Research Centre in Denmark before starting his faculty current position at McMaster. Dr. Gibala is an integrative physiologist who studies the mechanistic basis of exercise responses in humans, and associated health impacts. His pioneering research on the topic of interval training has helped to establish the efficacy of brief, intense exercise to enhance physical fitness in both healthy individuals and people with chronic diseases. A 2017 profile in The New York Times concluded, “Martin Gibala is the scientist we most have to thank for the popularity of very brief, very hard exercise.” Dr. Gibala has authored more than 125 publications in scientific journals, several of which rank in the top 1% of their academic field based on total citations. He has also coauthored a bestselling book on the science of time-efficient exercise, The One-Minute Workout: Science Shows a Way to Get Fit That’s Smarter, Faster, Shorter (Penguin Random House, 2017). Dr. Gibala’s research has been funded by a variety of public agencies and other sources, including the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, and the Canadian Diabetes Association. He has received three awards for teaching excellence at McMaster as well as the President’s Award for Excellence in Graduate Student Supervision. Dr. Gibala is a member of the American College of Sports Medicine, the American Physiological Society, the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology and the Physiological Society.