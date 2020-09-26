About this Course

25,982 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to evaluate the role that physical activity plays in your health

  • How your cardiorespiratory fitness can be improved with aerobic training

  • How strength training results in strength gains and improve your health

  • How to formulate you own cardiorespiratory and musculoskeletal exercise routine to improve your health

Skills you will gain

  • health
  • Cardiorespiratory
  • exercise
  • musculoskeletal
  • Nutrition
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

McMaster University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(5,121 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Basics of Fitness

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Cardiorespiratory Fitness

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Musculoskeletal Fitness

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 9 readings
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Combining Cardio and Strength Fitness

10 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HACKING EXERCISE FOR HEALTH. THE SURPRISING NEW SCIENCE OF FITNESS.

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder