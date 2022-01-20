كيفية إضافة نماذج تنظيمية في تطبيق تريلو
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء حسابك الخاص على تريلو
استخدم النماذج الجاهزة وأنشئ نماذج خاصة بك
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء بطاقات واستخدمها لمشاريع العمل
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
في هذه الدورة التدريبية، ستتعلم عزيزي المتعلم آلية تسجيل الدخول إلى تطبيق تريلو، التعامل مع القوائم والبطاقات، التعرّف على النموذج وتعلّم كيفية إنشاء نموذج بطاقة، إضافة إلى استخدام النماذج الجاهزة، وإعداد النموذج التنظيمي الخاص بك. في نهاية هذه الدورة، ستكون قادراً على إنشاء بطاقات على تطبيق تريلو واستخدامها لتنظيم مشاريع العمل.
معرفة عامة حول تطبيق تريلو هو عامل مساعد وليس ضرورياً لفهم محتوى الدورة.
Trello
Organizing (Management)
Web Application
Organization Design
Project Management
مقدمة حول تطبيق تريلو وكيفية الدخول إليه
التعرف على القوائم والبطاقات
أنواع النموذج وكيفية إنشاء نموذج بطاقة
استخدام النماذج الجاهزة
إنشاء نماذج تنظيمية خاصة
