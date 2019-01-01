Mario Capizzani is a Marketing Senior Lecturer at IESE Business School. He teaches in the Executive Education programs, MBA, Global Executive MBA and is academic director of International In-Company programs. He joined IESE Business School in 2002 and since then has combined his academic life with consulting activities for several companies in diverse industries including FMCG, retail and e-commerce. Prof. Capizzani’s main applied line of research focuses on e-commerce and digital business models as well as customer management and loyalty programs. His doctoral dissertation examined pricing and auction mechanisms. Behavioral and experimental economics with application to pricing, marketing strategy, and customer management are among his main academic interests. IESE Insight, Harvard-Deusto and Forbes Magazine are just a few of the journals that have featured his academic research and business cases. He holds a Ph.D. in business administration with specialization in marketing from the University of California at Berkeley, an MBA from IESE Business School, a Master of Science Degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Arizona State University and a B.Sc. in mechanical engineering from Calvin College in the U.S. Before joining IESE Business School he was a consultant at McKinsey & Company, a senior marketing analyst in the telecom industry and an engineer in the automotive industry.