Josep Cervelló

Profesor agregado

    Bio

    Josep Cervelló Autuori es profesor agregado del Departamento de Ciencias de la Antigüedad y de la Edad Media de la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona y profesor de lengua, literatura e historia de Egipto del Máster Oficial en Lengua y Civilización del Antiguo Egipto impartido por el Instituto de Estudios del Próximo Oriente Antiguo de la misma universidad, del cual es también coordinador.

    Sus áreas de interés son la historia y la epigrafía egipcias desde los orígenes hasta el Reino Antiguo y la lengua y la literatura egipcias.

    Ha dirigido diversos proyectos de investigación, siendo el último un proyecto de I+D+i sobre paleografía e iconicidad en los Textos de las Pirámides.

    ________________________

    Josep Cervelló Autuori is a lecturer in the Department of Ancient and Medieval Sciences at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. He teaches language, literature and history of Egypt in the Masters degree in Language and Civilization of Ancient Egypt, offered by the Institut d’Estudis del Pròxim Orient Antic (Institute for Ancient Near Eastern Studies) of the same university, of which he is also the coordinator.

    His fields of interest are the history and the epigraphy of Ancient Egypt from its origins to the Old Kingdom and Ancient Egyptian language and literature.

    He has directed several research projects, most recently an R&D project on the paleography and the iconicity of the Pyramid Texts.

    Courses

    Iniciación a los jeroglíficos egipcios

    Egiptología (Egyptology)

