Postdoctoral Research Associate
Jonathan Fairman is a postdoctoral research associate in the Centre for Atmospheric Science in the School of Earth, Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences at the University of Manchester. During his time at the University of Manchester, he has taught courses in introductory earth science and meteorology.
Jonathan was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and received his BS and MS degrees in Atmospheric Science from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He then received his PhD in Atmospheric Science from The University of Alabama in Huntsville where he was a recipient of the NASA Earth and Space Science Fellowship for work studying the impact of land cover change on the glacial environment of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
Jonathan’s research at the University of Manchester involves forming climatologies of the occurrence of quasi-stationary linear rainfall using feature-based detection techniques for the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as other research utilizing atmospheric and climate models and reanalysis, specializing in analysis of large datasets. He is the principal modeler behind both BuildYourOwnEarth.com and ManUniCast.com, which are tools designed to aid earth science students in understanding results from numerical model data.