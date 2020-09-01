Develop a greater appreciation for how the air, water, land, and life formed and have interacted over the last 4.5 billion years.
Our Earth: Its Climate, History, and ProcessesUniversity of Manchester
University of Manchester
Tracing its roots back to 1824, the University of Manchester is home to almost 40,000 students. The University has three Nobel laureates among its current staff – more than any other British university - and a total of 25 Nobel laureates have come from our past and present students and staff. We have three main goals: to undertake world-class research; to deliver an outstanding learning and student experience; and to be socially responsible.
Building Blocks of Earth’s Climate System
Formation, evolution, and processes of the solid Earth
Water in Earth’s Climate System: Oceans, Atmosphere, and Cryosphere
Life, and its Effect on Earth’s Climate System
Compelling, challenging, carefully (and joyfully) constructed course materials. In brief, great course!
Loved this course! The study time was much more than indicated, but the course provided a comprehensive look at Earth systems. Highly recommend. Thank you to all the instructors.
Great course for people who are relatively new to the subject. I particuarly liked the variety of teachers and the additional reading suggestions and material. Highly recommended.
Good course well presented. Some of BYOE model assessment questions at the end lack clarity and need amending
