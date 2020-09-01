About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

University of Manchester

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Building Blocks of Earth’s Climate System

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 98 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Formation, evolution, and processes of the solid Earth

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 107 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Water in Earth’s Climate System: Oceans, Atmosphere, and Cryosphere

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 124 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Life, and its Effect on Earth’s Climate System

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 116 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

