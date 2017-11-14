AF
Nov 22, 2020
Enjoyed this a lot and learnt a lot. Many thanks to the lecturers and team who produced it, clearly much thought and effort went into putting the materials together: exemplary on-line learning!
SD
Jun 4, 2020
I absolutely loved each and every part of this course. The video lectures and reading material were very interesting and easy to understand. Definitely recommending this course to my friends!
By Anna C•
Nov 14, 2017
I found this course highly fascinating as it built up my knowledge on some aspects such as the layers of the earth but it introduced me to knew information like the explanation of how mountains can affect the atmospheric temperatures and the different temperatures of the atmosphere as you move away from the surface of the earth. It has left me becoming intrigued in some new areas of geography which i would like to learn more about in greater depth and it has demonstrated how different climatic conditions can be linked together and interrelated. i will most likely go away and find some documentaries to follow up on this course in the aspects i found most interesting.
By MANIMARAN A•
Apr 20, 2017
From this course, i have learned Earth system science is the study has more scientific data stemming from various fields of research, such as the atmosphere, oceans, land ice and others, fit together to form the current picture of our planet as a whole, including its changing climate.
Thank you Professor's.
By Phillip W R•
Mar 15, 2017
Awesome course! it was definitely a whirlwind of information, but the team at Manchester University really put together a great set of stories to whet the appetite and lay down a foundation of knowledge needed to understand these holistic-type processes.
By Syed A S•
Mar 22, 2018
It was a really nice, and interesting course, which will definitely help me in my career. Thanks University of Manchester!
By JOHN Q•
Dec 6, 2017
A great course with some interesting and educational concepts. I really enjoyed this course. Thanks so much.
By LaShawn E•
Jul 7, 2017
Very interesting for non-science learners.
By Mohammed S A•
Aug 29, 2017
It was fantastic journey with our earth
By Agustin G•
Jun 25, 2018
Excelent chance to understand how different spheres in the earth system deeply connect and interact with each other. Variables that slighlty change in one system can have a major impact in other orthers of the earth climate.
By Victor J•
Apr 8, 2018
curso muy completo e interesante
By Lukasz K•
Jun 18, 2020
I really enjoyed the journey prof Schultz and other lecturers took me on. Even though I already had some geographical knowledge, I did learn a lot and I feel more confident about teaching about climate change and the different aspects of it. The course was presented in a way I didn't feel pressurised to understand every little detail but rather to learn what I needed, building upon what I already knew. I enjoyed the Build Your Own Earth modelling and might use it to work with secondary school students to learn about climate. Thanks for a great course!
By Helen A•
Jun 22, 2020
Excellent course. Clear and well structured. Packed full of fascinating information. Given me a new eye for the world around me, a much deeper understanding, and motivation to learn more. My son was interested in studying Earth Science at University and completing this course together has enabled him to move forward with confidence to apply for a full Geology degree.
By Markus W•
Jun 22, 2020
Our Earth was among the two best courses I made on Coursera. I find it highly recommendable. I found the student book highly valuable, as it allowed me to also read the presented material in advance, which made it much easier for me to follow the videos.
By Sarah R D•
Jun 5, 2020
I absolutely loved each and every part of this course. The video lectures and reading material were very interesting and easy to understand. Definitely recommending this course to my friends!
By Md. I M•
Jul 3, 2020
Nice course ,have to grip more knowledge. Thanks all
By Manojkumar P•
Sep 10, 2017
This has proved to be a very useful course for me...
Thank the Team who put all the content together
Dr. Manojkumar P. Devne
Associate Professor
S.P.College, Pune 411030
Maharashtra, India
By Frank M•
Jun 26, 2020
I audited the course and completed all except the exams and am using it as a refresher course. Great course and I recommend it highly.
By Richard K M•
Aug 29, 2020
I've quite enjoyed this course! This Senior Citizen has been able to review and update facts and concepts studied long ago, as well as get a nice introduction into climate modeling through the Build Your Own Earth component. I could have readily gone through this material in more detail over a longer (12 week?) program of prescribed study. Thanks, University of Manchester. And thanks, Coursera!
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 30, 2021
I absolutely loved each and every part of this course. The video lectures and reading material were very interesting and easy to understand. Enjoyed this a lot and learnt a lot. Many thanks to the lecturers and team who produced it, clearly much thought and effort went into putting the materials together: exemplary course.
By Harish I•
Jul 26, 2020
A fantastic course for all those who are looking to undergo a learning towards the overall picture of the climate change affecting our planet. Very good reading references provided for future use to be able to explore further the various interesting topics.
By Camilo M R•
May 6, 2021
I really enjoy the classes with Dr. David Schultz, he's an educational professional and I learn about weather, plate tectonics and life. Thanks for all the trips tha i was able to do with your course.
By Andrew F•
Nov 23, 2020
Enjoyed this a lot and learnt a lot. Many thanks to the lecturers and team who produced it, clearly much thought and effort went into putting the materials together: exemplary on-line learning!
By Raymond K•
Jan 20, 2022
My BA 45 years ago is major in Geography and Geology. I am very happy to re-visit many of the topics with the new discoveries and theories and presentation of them in modern technology.
By Julia H•
Mar 22, 2022
Great course for people who are relatively new to the subject. I particuarly liked the variety of teachers and the additional reading suggestions and material. Highly recommended.
By Katherine T•
Oct 20, 2020
Very interesting course, efficiently delivered. Some of the quiz questions were more tricky than helpful, but overall, a worthwhile course and good introduction to Earth's climate.
By Tracey R•
Sep 2, 2020
Loved this course! The study time was much more than indicated, but the course provided a comprehensive look at Earth systems. Highly recommend. Thank you to all the instructors.