Dr. Joshua Safer is the Executive Director of the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery in The Mount Sinai Health System and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Previously, Dr. Safer was the founding Medical Director of the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine in Boston. Dr. Safer received his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin. He completed his internal medicine residency at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City and his endocrinology fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Nationally, Dr. Safer is the president of the United States Professional Association for Transgender Health (USPATH) and is steering committee co-chair of the international transgender research consortium, TransNet. He also serves on the Global Education Initiative committee for the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), on the Standards of Care revision committee for WPATH, and has been a scientific co-chair for WPATH’s international meetings. Dr. Safer is a co-author of the Endocrine Society guidelines for the medical care of transgender patients of fall, 2017. In addition, he is a past president of the Association of Specialty Professors, the umbrella organization for leaders in internal medicine subspecialty education, and a former secretary-treasurer of the national endocrinology program director organization (the Association of Program Directors in Endocrinology and Metabolism, APDEM). Dr. Safer’s research focus has been to demonstrate health and quality of life benefits accruing from increased access to care for transgender patients. His current and past sources of funding support include the NIH and a number of private foundations.