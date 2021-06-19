About this Course

Beginner Level

No specific background is required. Individuals with some training in health care will have an easier time with the course material.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level

No specific background is required. Individuals with some training in health care will have an easier time with the course material.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Introduction & Why has the Establishment Approach to Transgender Medical Care Changed?

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2

Week 2

23 minutes to complete

Module 2: Making the Determination

23 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3

Week 3

23 minutes to complete

Module 3: Primary Care for Transgender Women

23 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 4: Primary Care for Transgender Men

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4

Week 4

21 minutes to complete

Module 5: What are the Essential Strategies to Transgender Hormone Therapy?

21 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

