The course is a comprehensive set of didactic lectures surveying fundamentals of transgender medical and surgical treatment. The material is meant to provide the student with core knowledge that is essential for current primary care providers caring for transgender patients.
No specific background is required. Individuals with some training in health care will have an easier time with the course material.
Module 1: Introduction & Why has the Establishment Approach to Transgender Medical Care Changed?
Module 2: Making the Determination
Module 3: Primary Care for Transgender Women
Module 4: Primary Care for Transgender Men
Module 5: What are the Essential Strategies to Transgender Hormone Therapy?
Amazing Course. I believe every physician should go through his course
Amazing Primer for Primary Care Providers to understand the basic care of Transgender population who deserves better, sensitive, compassionate care
Im very fine to have valuable educational time with coursera
Thank you! This was very basic, but still very helpful to me to make sure I was up to date on transgender care after practicing it for 30 years!
