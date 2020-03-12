RR
Aug 11, 2020
It was an amazing course throughout and a special appreciation to the meticulous surgery modules which manged to cover the entirety of the procedures and still managed to be short and crisp.
JL
Mar 31, 2021
I learned so much from this program. I did watch it three times in order to absorb everything that was presented, especially the hormone treatment section.
By Sharon S B•
Mar 12, 2020
the course was helpful to me as a primary care physician
However, there were at least 2 glaring errors in the presentations. Because of these errors, I am forced to worry that there were additional mistakes that I didnt catch and that I have been misinformed about some aspect of transgender care. There were also a number of typos in the text versions of the oral presentations. The 2 errors which I spotted were: 1) in the psychiatry presentation, it was stated that the "rate of suicide" among transgender people is 40%, and that this is 8X the rate in the general population. This is a gross overstatement of the suicide rate in the general population, and presumably apparently also an overstatement of the transgender rate; I assume the lecturer meant suicide attempts. 2) regarding the possibility of pregnancy in transgender men, the lecturer, Zil Goldstein, suggested that the use of testosterone is not detrimental to the fetus (this may have been implied, rather than stated outright, but it was certainly misleading). In fact, testosterone definitely has an effect on the fetus, and this should have been discussed.
Thank you
By Dr. S B•
Apr 9, 2020
Great course to understand the medical and surgical management of Transgender population. Strongly recommended for anyone who takes care of such patients
By Bentawich S•
Dec 30, 2019
such an excellent course for Family doctor and primary care providers
By Kinusan D S•
May 7, 2019
Good course, a step further may include actual footage of various operations with medical context, and patient interviews pertaining to surgeries, healing, and satisfaction.
By Anamaria S•
Apr 15, 2020
Even though this class is listed as intermediary, it is quite basic, I expected more detail and harder quizzes. I do really like the MD and NP instructors. Also, no activity in the forums whatsoever, seems I was the only person in this class.
By Giovanna B•
Mar 20, 2020
Evidence-based, thorough introduction to health care for transgender patients. My only critique here is that content is repeated a few times, and that I wish there was more, in-depth content to go through, because what I saw in the course so far is excellent!
By Stacie P•
Jan 5, 2020
Very good course for a broad overview of transgender healthcare and can help get you started on hormone therapy education.
By Pilar M H L•
Apr 15, 2021
Excelente,explicade forma muy clara todos los aspectos relacionados a las necesidades de los pacientes transgenero
By Alicia R•
Aug 3, 2019
excellent
By Mariechen P•
Aug 6, 2021
As an anaesthetist interested in working in transgender surgery, this course was invaluable to me. This is not something that was covered during my training less than a decade ago - hopefully that will change. The material is well-presented, not overly convoluted, and clinically relevant. It also demystifies the various treatments, and instills confidence.
My only recommendation is a module more about insight/"soft skills". I would love to hear feedback from inidividuals who have transitioned (whether medically or surgically), and what doctors could have done to make their experience less stressful. It would also be really great to have a supplementary section hearing from the lecturers about their road to the field of Transgender Care.
By Levi D•
Jul 11, 2021
A really great course as an introduction to transgender medicine. I'm exceedingly grateful that Icahn School of Medicine is invested in this often-misunderstood, yet life-saving area of medicine, and especially that they're sharing it with the world. Some improvements for future courses: it would be great if the presenters were consistent in introducing themselves with their names and pronouns (helps viewers catch onto the habit and more likely to apply it in practice). A more detailed course with more rigorous quizzes would also be nice as a future venture. Good stuff!
By Aedrian A•
Jun 20, 2021
I completed this well-made concise overview with a better understanding of the unique primary care needs of the transgender community. Important pearls for directed history-taking & physical examination, options for hormonal treatment & monitoring and providing primary care-level informed guidance should they pursue surgical means for gender identity affirmation, among others, are appropriately emphasized in this offering. I highly recommend this course for medical students, general practitioners and even medical specialists to allow them to be sensitive providers of care.
By Mariana L•
Oct 17, 2020
Good overview of the implications of the surgical techniques to be able to initially discuss them with interested patients. Excellent source of initial information about what is available to the patient interested in transitioning. Good overview of hormone therapy. Would have liked an option to ask questions about topics mentioned but not fully discussed in the videos and a deeper discussion of tools and strategies available to support patients dealing with social rejection causing mental health distress.
By C J V•
Aug 5, 2021
I am so excited to show this certificate off! I went through this course and wrote out 32 pages of notes. I just wanted to be sure I didn't miss A THING. I am so inspired by this course Bella Avanessain was great at explaining the surgeries, but Zil Goldstein was a TRUE inspiration. I want to follow in her footsteps one day soon. As a cisgender man, I certainly learned a lot and I recommend this course to everyone. The more people understand, the fewer health disparities we have in our trans population
By Samuel M P•
Jan 1, 2021
As a medical student from Guatemala, I can say that I would probably never receive any assessment about Transgender Medical Care anywhere in my country, so this is a very valuable course that all medical providers should go through, because transgender people exist, even in a oppressive, conservative and transphobic country like mine, and everyone deserves to feel safe, specially while seeking for medical assistance. Thank you.
By Melissa H•
Apr 4, 2022
I completed my FNP rotations at the KU Internal Medicine clinic where they care for a large population of transgender individuals. This course gives an excellent overview of caring for this population of patients and all information is evidence based and aligned with the current standard of care and WPATH guidelines. This should be required education for all primary care providers.
By Trần M P•
Feb 24, 2022
It is important to use respectful terminology, and treat transgender people as you would treat any other person. This includes using the name the person has asked you to call them (not their old name) as well as the pronouns they want you to use. If you aren’t sure what pronouns a person uses, just ask politely.
By Laurie F•
Jan 14, 2021
Excellent course that gave a good overview when beginning to work with Transgender patients and how to assist them along their journey. As a nurse and nurse practitioner it was easy to understand and gave me a great deal of information I was missing regarding care and research around this population.
By Gustavo F A d A•
Jul 17, 2020
This is a must-do course for every medical practitioner or medical student! Unfortunately, we still don't learn a lot about transgender care on medical school, and this is a great opportunity to understand it and enhance the quality of our assistance! Strongly recommended!
By Esdras S•
Jul 11, 2020
EU AMEI! Faço medicina em uma universidade pública do Brasil, mas esse tema sobre pessoas trans nunca foi abordado. Esse curso me caiu como uma luva, pois quero ser um médico com um olhar mais holístico sobre os meus pacientes. Eu só tenho a agradecer! Muito obrigado!
By Bárbara I R R•
Apr 12, 2021
Excellent course! This should be an mandatory course in medical schools everywhere. It really helped me to learn about the treatment of transgender men and women. I know it will be very useful when I get the opportunity to meet a transgender patient and help them <3
By Martha P C•
Jan 26, 2021
Excellent Course. Very comprehensive. Thanks for clarifying me many doubts I had regarding care for trans patients. I think as physicias we should all be informed about at least about the general concepts of transgender medicine, regardless of our area of practice.
By Therese M•
Aug 12, 2021
The course was a basic introduction to Transgender Medicine for all members of the health care team.
The overview of the surgical treatments used was excellent.
The information provided has increased my comfort when interacting with transgender pts.
Thank you
By Michael R C B•
Oct 19, 2021
Very informational and insightful. The course helps attendees to understand better the transgender medicine/treatments that can be provided medically and the considerations that medical providers must observe for the duration of care.
By Rachel R•
Mar 25, 2022
Excellent resource to understand gender affirming surgeries and the scope of recovery . It would be great to have a course to follow this concerning post operative rehabilitation (e.g. Pelvic health physiotherapy)