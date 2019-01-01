Judy Halbert and Linda Kaser are co-directors of the Centre for Innovative Educational Leadership at Vancouver Island University in British Columbia, Canada where they teach in the graduate program. They are the co-leaders of Networks of Inquiry and Innovation and the Aboriginal Enhancement Schools Network in British Columbia and serve as the Canadian representatives to the OECD international research program on Innovative Learning Environments. Linda and Judy have served as teachers, principals, district leaders and senior policy advisors to the Ministry of Education. In 2005 they each received a Distinguished Service Award from the BC School Superintendents’ Association for outstanding contributions to public education.
They are the authors of Spirals of Inquiry (2013), Leadership Mindsets: Innovation and Learning in the Transformation of Schools (2009), and Leading Professional Inquiry with Helen Timperley (in press, 2014). They have worked intensively with school leadership groups in Canada, Wales, England and Australia and are active members of the International Congress of School Effectiveness and Improvement.