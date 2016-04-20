The Foundations of Teaching for Learning programme is for anyone who is teaching, or who would like to teach, in any subject and any context - be it at school, at home or in the workplace. With dynamic lessons taught by established and respected professionals from across the Commonwealth, this eight course programme will see you develop and strengthen your skills in teaching, professionalism, assessment, and more. As you carry on through the programme, you will find yourself strengthening not only your skills, but your connection with colleagues across the globe. A professional development opportunity not to be missed.
Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Planning for Teaching and LearningCommonwealth Education Trust
About this Course
Offered by
Commonwealth Education Trust
The Commonwealth Education Trust invests in primary and secondary education and the professional development of teachers throughout their careers. Through education it seeks to enhance the opportunities for children from all walks of life to contribute to the sustainable development of their communities.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Mindsets for Learning and Teaching
This is our first week together and we are pleased you have decided to participate in this course focused on planning for teaching and learning. This week we will discuss developing a growth mindset and setting goals as a planning professional. We will also explore the importance of working from a model of learning when planning for teaching. We encourage you to be curious in your approach to planning for teaching and learning.
What Do We Know About Teaching and Learning
In this week you will think about your planning from three perspectives: considering, reflecting, and understanding. You will use these three perspectives to better understand how you can use learning principles to incorporate different worldviews into your teaching. We are going to ask you to think about how you could weave together practices from these three perspectives in your own setting.
Four Key Questions and Why They Matter
In this week we introduce four key questions. The questions are diagnostic tools that can tell you how successful you are at giving your students clear expectations and providing them with good feedback. In this week’s lectures, readings and videos you will be provided with examples of how a range of schools are using these questions to focus their learning. We encourage you and your professional planning partner to design you own ways of using these questions in your school or setting.
Spirals of Inquiry for Planning and Teaching
Week four follows the pattern we have set in the first three weeks. This week we explore how you can inform and deepen your planning for teaching and learning by engaging in a specific inquiry cycle. All of the lectures this week focus on the various phases or stages of the spiral of inquiry. The spiral of inquiry asks us to start with the experiences of our learners and to continually ask ourselves these questions: What’s going on for our learners? How do we know? Why does it matter?
Reviews
- 5 stars82.28%
- 4 stars13.71%
- 3 stars2.85%
- 2 stars1.14%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF TEACHING FOR LEARNING: PLANNING FOR TEACHING AND LEARNING
Lots of good ideas in here. More focus on planning g would make it better, though.
This course has helped me plan my curriculum as per the learner's need. My take away from this course will be "Always be ready to learn and change"
I enjoyed this course, and have learnt a lot. I'll implement all my learning in my classroom:)
good design,gradually unfolding going to deeper level and changing mindset for growth
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.