LH
Jul 9, 2020
Lots of golden nuggets within this course. I will betaking some of the ideas back to my classroom and colleagues in order to hopefully be more effective and my learners will be more inspired.
IK
Dec 15, 2017
Really a fantastic course with a great purpose, organization, and motivation. The hosts were great and made the course practical as well as theoretical. Thank you!
By Iona F•
Jan 24, 2017
I am from India, this course was a good opener for me as I am a teacher for special children, yes patience is the world but the interesting part is it makes me want to learn more and the way to teach these special kids and try to create new ideas as to how i can make it happen.
By Alina I•
Jan 4, 2017
This was a very useful and challenging course for me. I have had the opportunity to learn very interesting concepts such as spiral of inquiry, growth mindset, grit and assessment for learning! Thanks a lot for this course and your effort and passion put into developing it!
By Jianhua H•
Sep 8, 2018
This course has been the most difficult one for me in Coursera. This maybe partly due to my background which lacks of related knowledge.
John mentioned Lao Tsz's idea at the end of interview, which is a surprise to me. The original text is like this ""...，功成事遂，百姓皆谓我自然。 ". Translation might be "..., Once accomplished, people always say this is natural for themself.）
This is a great Connection & Extend for me! LaoTze also mentioned something about curiosity. I have never thought about the connection between LaoTze and Teaching & Learning. This is a great gift from John.
Thanks John! Thanks Judy and Linda. I love the concepts and mindsets you demonstrated all through the course.
By Rashida V S•
May 30, 2020
This course was eye opening. Cohesive with all the other courses I have taken in the specialization and it has helped me to expand my thinking and evolve my approach to teaching and learning. The teachers were great! Their depth of experience and love of teaching came through in their lectures. Also, their partnership is encouraging.
By Shams M•
Jan 31, 2020
Cette formation m'a plongée dans de nombreuses recherches, solides et tout-a fait transférables . Il est primordial de ne plus travailler seul, isolé dans ses croyances et avec ses anciennes compétences. Le monde va vite, nous sommes et resterons des étudiants. Continuous, life-learning education. Un grand merci à ce programme.
By Nicole M C•
Apr 19, 2018
The best ever MOOC for the depth and breath of its reflective - metacognitive approach to planning. Congratulation to the teaching team. Suggestion : As it is about learning for young people and the teachers, any further development of the course could expand to include adult learning.
By Debra B•
Nov 6, 2020
I found this foundational information so helpful. It was presented in a manner that is really conducive to application and further learning. Thank you for all of the information and thank you to the tech team for being available when needed. Everyone's efforts are appreciated!
By Mary L R•
Jan 2, 2016
Gave me much to think about, presented in a pleasant and easy to accept way, gave me a few ideas worth trying out, and even encouraged me to persist with my plan to involve my school more with its community. Encouragement is always welcome.
But why did you use that picture?
By Jhonatan J A E•
Jul 12, 2016
The course is just great! They encourage you to improve your professional practice through pragmatic advice based on scientific evidence. Furthermore, the course's materials are varied and the fact of having two different instructors results interesting and useful!
By obinna c u•
Aug 2, 2020
great course. am not a professional teacher but i took it because i suck at teaching and need it to boost my CV. nevertheless i enjoyed it, the teachers were great and i could see the important of emotions as one of the gate ways to learning. thanks.
By Marina e h•
Aug 3, 2020
This is one of the greatest courses of the Specialization. It helped me realize how important it is to keep inquiring and developing my professional learning, as well understanding my students´learning styles and build trusting relationship.
By MD I A T•
Jan 22, 2019
I must recommend every one especially teacher fraternity to go thoroughly every courses especially this Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Planning for Teaching and Learning. I am sure everyone will improve their teaching perspective.
By Carmen P A•
Oct 16, 2015
Thorough and the course lecturers really transmit their interest and passion for the subject which is important in any course. Thoroughly recommend it if you are interested in planning around a subject and seeing the bigger picture.
By B N•
Apr 18, 2020
An excellent formative unit for teachers, it deeply establishes the concept of planning and helps to build new and diverse concepts.
Thanks to the Coursera platform and the commonwealth Education Trust .
By Marta P O•
Sep 25, 2020
Excellent course, with lecturers with a know how of the subject and extensive learning materials to continue to investigate on the diverse subjects. Thank you.
By Maely I•
Jul 1, 2017
I really enjoyed to discover Carol Dweck's work about mindset. It has helped me in my perspective about myself and consequently I can help my students too.
By Minal D•
Jan 27, 2018
This course has helped me plan my curriculum as per the learner's need. My take away from this course will be "Always be ready to learn and change"
By Никита Б•
Dec 28, 2020
Extremely helpful course for all teachers. The First 4 weeks showed me how a perfect teacher looks like and what to do to become one. Recommended.
By Nelson M•
May 1, 2020
the course was excellent to study and to fill the gaps in my brain,i explored many things i did not know before ,i really enjoyed the course
By Nitika A•
Oct 3, 2017
By Vikrant C•
May 8, 2020
Extremely helpful in planning your teaching and learning and becomes relevant and applicable with case studies and real-life examples.
By Oksana Z•
Jan 2, 2022
By Marcos S•
Apr 21, 2019
Excellent! I've learned so much over these weeks and plan on applying everything in my everyday teaching. Thank you.