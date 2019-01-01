Director
Kelleann has 30-years of professional practice experience as a landscape architect and has been teaching at Penn State for 25-years. A recent sabbatical, based at Esri’s World Headquarters in Redlands, CA, enabled her to research how Penn State’s new online geodesign programs could most effectively engage students in a collaborative, virtual studio environment. This research resulted in the creation of Penn State’s new geodesign graduate programs -- a Geodesign Option in the MGIS degree, a Graduate Certificate in Geodesign, and a forthcoming Master in Professional Studies in Geodesign – all offered exclusively online through Penn State’s award winning World Campus.
Much of Kelleann’s work uses computer technologies to communicate alternative scenarios to citizens. Her work has received national and international recognition. She also focuses on generating awareness about career opportunities as a landscape architect. Kelleann recently authored a book, part of John Wiley & Sons “Careers in Design” series— titled “Becoming a Landscape Architect.” In 2014 the book became available in Chinese through Chinese Architectural Press.
When she’s not working, Kelleann can be found exploring the world via bicycle and she is enjoys anything connected to chocolate! She is a board member of the central Pennsylvania land trust, ClearWater Conservancy, and helps with their annual fundraiser “For the Love of Art and Chocolate.”