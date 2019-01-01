Profile

Prof. Kelleann Foster

Director

Bio

Professor Kelleann Foster, RLA, ASLA, is the Lead Faculty for the Online Geodesign Graduate Programs at Penn State, the Director of The Stuckeman School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture, and Associate Dean for the College of Arts and Architecture.

Kelleann has 30-years of professional practice experience as a landscape architect and has been teaching at Penn State for 25-years. A recent sabbatical, based at Esri’s World Headquarters in Redlands, CA, enabled her to research how Penn State’s new online geodesign programs could most effectively engage students in a collaborative, virtual studio environment. This research resulted in the creation of Penn State’s new geodesign graduate programs -- a Geodesign Option in the MGIS degree, a Graduate Certificate in Geodesign, and a forthcoming Master in Professional Studies in Geodesign – all offered exclusively online through Penn State’s award winning World Campus.

Much of Kelleann’s work uses computer technologies to communicate alternative scenarios to citizens. Her work has received national and international recognition. She also focuses on generating awareness about career opportunities as a landscape architect. Kelleann recently authored a book, part of John Wiley & Sons “Careers in Design” series— titled “Becoming a Landscape Architect.” In 2014 the book became available in Chinese through Chinese Architectural Press.

When she’s not working, Kelleann can be found exploring the world via bicycle and she is enjoys anything connected to chocolate! She is a board member of the central Pennsylvania land trust, ClearWater Conservancy, and helps with their annual fundraiser “For the Love of Art and Chocolate.”

Courses

Geodesign: Change Your World

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder