Ignite your career with Geodesign! The magnitude of challenges before us exceeds the reach of conventional approaches to planning and design. The pandemic has spawned urgent needs for new design approaches and solutions. Also at the doorstep is climate change: altering community design approaches; addressing infrastructure types and locations; as well as the need to protect carbon-sequestering environs. Geodesign provides a revolutionary way forward. It leverages information systems to foster collaborations that result in geographically specific, adaptive, and resilient strategies to wicked problems across scales of the natural and built environment. Geodesign builds confidence through dynamic real-time feedback, which empowers engaged collaborations for meaningful plans. With Geodesign, you can change your world – for the better!
The Pennsylvania State University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Shared Languages
This week we’ll begin your geodesign journey by helping you understand that the roots of geodesign are comprised of languages we all share. By languages I mean commonalities everyone can relate to; for example: our awareness of the spaces around us, our connection to place (location), and the way we deal with problem solving nearly everyday.
Week 2: The Three D's of Geodesign
In this second week we begin piecing together some of the key components that are central to the geodesign process. These happen to all start with "D": Design, Decision, and Data. By the end of this lesson I hope you will recognize how these three key components are interrelated.
Week 3: The Three C's of Geodesign
In this third week you will begin to recognize the complexities inherent in the geodesign process.We will also get into two topics that without which, geodesign is likely to fail: computation and collaboration. As it happens these all begin with “C,” hence this week is the Three C's of Geodesign. By the end of this lesson I hope you will recognize how these three key topics are put into action to accomplish geodesign.
Week 4: The Influence of Context
In this fourth week you will gain an understanding about the interrelationships of the physical and human aspects that contribute to how geodesign strategies are composed. Those physical and human aspects comprise the context for a geodesign challenge, so this lesson is titled "The Influence of Context." By the end of this lesson I hope you will recognize that through understanding the cultural and physical context of a place your geodesign team will be better equipped to propose sustainable solutions.
TOP REVIEWS FROM GEODESIGN: CHANGE YOUR WORLD
Great class, fun and a thorough treatment of geodesign!
Liked the guest lectures and the examples. Very apt case studies to help understand and learn from every week's main lecture.
It broadened my thinking on how we can approach solution in the built environment.
This course is so well presented that it seems unlikely that even the most casual student won't learn essential principles of geodesign and be able to apply them to real life situations.
