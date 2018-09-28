Chevron Left
Ignite your career with Geodesign! The magnitude of challenges before us exceeds the reach of conventional approaches to planning and design. The pandemic has spawned urgent needs for new design approaches and solutions. Also at the doorstep is climate change: altering community design approaches; addressing infrastructure types and locations; as well as the need to protect carbon-sequestering environs. Geodesign provides a revolutionary way forward. It leverages information systems to foster collaborations that result in geographically specific, adaptive, and resilient strategies to wicked problems across scales of the natural and built environment. Geodesign builds confidence through dynamic real-time feedback, which empowers engaged collaborations for meaningful plans. With Geodesign, you can change your world – for the better! This course includes well-illustrated lectures by the instructor, as well as guest lectures each week to ensure you are hearing a variety of viewpoints. Each week you will also be able to examine what Geodesign is through interactive mapping that showcases real-word Case Study examples of Geodesign from around the globe. As you move along in the course, you will discover the interrelationships of both the physical and human aspects that contribute to how Geodesign strategies are composed. The course concludes with you outlining your own Geodesign Challenge, and receiving feedback about that from your peers...

By Judith V

Sep 28, 2018

This course is so well presented that it seems unlikely that even the most casual student won't learn essential principles of geodesign and be able to apply them to real life situations.

By Archanaa P

Jun 10, 2019

Liked the guest lectures and the examples. Very apt case studies to help understand and learn from every week's main lecture.

By Asteria H

Apr 11, 2021

This Geodesign Course by PennState University has given me more insights and knowledge on the framework and application of Geodesign onto city planning problems. I am very grateful for the thorough and clear lectures and project examples given. Hopefully more people worldwide will be aspired by this framework in the near future.

By Eliana A

Mar 2, 2017

Very interesting! Is a basic geodesign course but introduce professions in a different and very important way of thinking: shows the importance on plane urban landscapes with more environmental respect.

By Karen V

Apr 17, 2021

The course is very well organized and provides a great overview of geodesign.

By C. J C M

Jan 24, 2021

Excellent course, very good lectures and incredible map display!

By Robert K

Nov 27, 2019

Great class, fun and a thorough treatment of geodesign!

By Roberto M H

Aug 7, 2017

Its agreat introduction if you want to get new knoledge

By MOHD Y B

Nov 24, 2019

Excellent Course to help you grow in your field.

By Ricardo C M

Jun 17, 2018

Excelent! A wide view about geodesign...

By Nken J B

Dec 19, 2018

Very nice course

By Marcos G

Mar 3, 2017

I love it!

By MOHAMED A A A

Feb 9, 2020

thanks

By YAKUBU N

Apr 12, 2021

The course was nicely presented,brief and self explanatory especially the maim lectures. I really appreciate the course because I learnt newthings I never knew about before.

By Yogesh J P

Aug 2, 2020

It broadened my thinking on how we can approach solution in the built environment.

By Muhammad I

Apr 4, 2017

Great basic course. I hope it give more detailed answer about cases study

By Miguel L

Aug 3, 2020

A good introduction to geodesign, covering the most important concepts.

