JV
Sep 27, 2018
This course is so well presented that it seems unlikely that even the most casual student won't learn essential principles of geodesign and be able to apply them to real life situations.
AP
Jun 9, 2019
Liked the guest lectures and the examples. Very apt case studies to help understand and learn from every week's main lecture.
By Judith V•
Sep 28, 2018
This course is so well presented that it seems unlikely that even the most casual student won't learn essential principles of geodesign and be able to apply them to real life situations.
By Archanaa P•
Jun 10, 2019
Liked the guest lectures and the examples. Very apt case studies to help understand and learn from every week's main lecture.
By Asteria H•
Apr 11, 2021
This Geodesign Course by PennState University has given me more insights and knowledge on the framework and application of Geodesign onto city planning problems. I am very grateful for the thorough and clear lectures and project examples given. Hopefully more people worldwide will be aspired by this framework in the near future.
By Eliana A•
Mar 2, 2017
Very interesting! Is a basic geodesign course but introduce professions in a different and very important way of thinking: shows the importance on plane urban landscapes with more environmental respect.
By Karen V•
Apr 17, 2021
The course is very well organized and provides a great overview of geodesign.
By C. J C M•
Jan 24, 2021
Excellent course, very good lectures and incredible map display!
By Robert K•
Nov 27, 2019
Great class, fun and a thorough treatment of geodesign!
By Roberto M H•
Aug 7, 2017
Its agreat introduction if you want to get new knoledge
By MOHD Y B•
Nov 24, 2019
Excellent Course to help you grow in your field.
By Ricardo C M•
Jun 17, 2018
Excelent! A wide view about geodesign...
By Nken J B•
Dec 19, 2018
Very nice course
By Marcos G•
Mar 3, 2017
I love it!
By MOHAMED A A A•
Feb 9, 2020
thanks
By YAKUBU N•
Apr 12, 2021
The course was nicely presented,brief and self explanatory especially the maim lectures. I really appreciate the course because I learnt newthings I never knew about before.
By Yogesh J P•
Aug 2, 2020
It broadened my thinking on how we can approach solution in the built environment.
By Muhammad I•
Apr 4, 2017
Great basic course. I hope it give more detailed answer about cases study
By Miguel L•
Aug 3, 2020
A good introduction to geodesign, covering the most important concepts.